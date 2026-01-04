Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Warmek's avatar
Warmek
12h

> However, the AM station was completely automated. (No doubt the suits decided it was cheaper to automate shifts than hire a human.) Once a day, the “DJ” came in to record promos, which were strategically placed throughout the day’s broadcast. I’m certain that most listeners didn’t even notice — but once you knew what to listen for, you heard it A LOT. When a station went into “automated” mode, there were no callers, no news — not even announcements of the music being played!

Hah!

I had a worse job. Overnight DJ on an FM station where I had to manually play the overdub off reel-to-reel of the "Official DJ" speaking on commercial breaks.

I *was* the automaton. Whee.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by SimulationCommander and others
SCA's avatar
SCA
12h

I really loved your hook here. A charming and grim piece both.

And--funny thing. My selling point as an employee was being great at writing. I never owned a business suit in my life though I almost always worked for the top exec or adjacent; I could be a little niggardly in providing worshipful obedience to the master, but I made them shine by fixing their awful prose or taking meeting minutes that concealed what idiots they were. I proofread like a demon who feeds on typos or misspellings.

And then I stopped doing it, to see if anyone would notice, if the board would remark on the mistakes I hadn't fixed and how that might make them look bad.

You guys can guess the answer to that. It was my last year in my final full-time job anyway. But the loss of an entire sub-professional job market for young people now like the young woman I was, a long time ago, with no credentials other than brains and a bit of natural talent and no reason to take on debt for an education they don't need--

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SimulationCommander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture