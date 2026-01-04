The Soullessness of Automation
Content's now cheap, but what's it worth?
Long (long) ago, I was interested in a career in radio. Before the internet put music at our fingertips, radio was the main way we discovered new music — and being a music fiend, I was (and still am) listening to tunes whenever possible.
I considered a disc jockey a sort of music-based news reporter. Most of the time, he (or she!) is just playing music, but sometimes there’s an important traffic update, local event, or major breaking news — enter the disc jockey to provide nearly instant information. I also enjoyed how the best DJs were quick-witted and added just the right amount of humor to the stories they were covering or the music they were playing.
So when one of my first jobs was a paid internship at a local radio station, I was ecstatic to say the least. However, I quickly found the reality of the radio business wasn’t what I was expecting.
Our “station” was actually TWO stations — one on FM (easy listening), and one on AM (classical). The FM station functioned more or less as I expected — a DJ constantly manning the booth, answering phone calls, announcing the music, etc.
However, the AM station was completely automated. (No doubt the suits decided it was cheaper to automate shifts than hire a human.) Once a day, the “DJ” came in to record promos, which were strategically placed throughout the day’s broadcast. I’m certain that most listeners didn’t even notice — but once you knew what to listen for, you heard it A LOT. When a station went into “automated” mode, there were no callers, no news — not even announcements of the music being played!
Our AM station was still fulfilling its core function, playing music (or more accurately, selling advertising dollars), but the function was soulless without a human in the loop. There was nobody present to interact with listeners (including playing requests), convey news, or crack a joke about the traffic you were sitting in. Sometimes I imagined our station broadcasting classical music to a long-dead world, not even knowing there was nobody out there to listen.
These days, it’s not radio that’s being automated — it’s writing. (Boy, I sure can pick ‘em, can’t I?) Not so long ago I ranted about “product descriptions” (which I used to write) that don’t even describe the product you want to buy.
Now the clankers are writing ESPN “game previews” that don’t even preview the game! (I’m pasting the entire “article” below to prove the point, but a quick scan through it should make the issue obvious:)
Avdija, Trail Blazers to host George and the Jazz
ByData Skrive
Updated: Jan 4, 2026, 12:04 am
Utah Jazz (12-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (16-20, ninth in the Western Conference)
Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz take on Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers in Western Conference action Monday.
The Trail Blazers are 13-13 in conference games. Portland is 5-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Jazz are 0-6 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Utah is sixth in the Western Conference with 44.5 rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 9.5.
The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Jazz allow to opponents. The Jazz are shooting 46.2% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 47.5% the Trail Blazers’ opponents have shot this season.
The teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 136-134 on Oct. 30. Jrue Holiday scored 27 points to help lead the Trail Blazers to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Avdija is averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Trail Blazers. Donovan Clingan is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games.
Keyonte George is averaging 24.6 points and 6.8 assists for the Jazz.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 111.4 points, 46.0 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.
Jazz: 3-6, averaging 123.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.9 points.
INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: day to day (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Jerami Grant: day to day (achilles), Robert Williams III: day to day (knee), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).
Jazz: Ace Bailey: day to day (hip), Georges Niang: out (foot), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).
This isn’t a game preview — it’s a list of statistics that a real sports reporter would use to WRITE a game preview. If you play fantasy football, you probably recognize this as the technology that writes “game reviews” that are nothing but a random assortment of stats.
A real person would take these stats and build an article around them, while also mentioning additional facts that don’t show up in a computer database. For example, Jrue Holiday scored 27 points last time these teams played — but he hasn’t been on the court since mid-November. (A “fact” the computer also “knows” because of the injury report later, but the program has no way to tie the two things together.) Jusuf Nurkic leads the Jazz in rebounding, but he also used to play for Portland! How does he feel about going back to the Rose City? I guess we don’t have anybody who can ask.
I understand that there are a LOT of sports leagues out there, and at some point it’s probably better to have an “automated” preview rather than no preview at all.
But this is the NBA. (Yes, the Blazers still count.)
If the “Worldwide Leader In Sports” can’t even bother to hire a human being to write a preview for an NBA game they’re undoubtedly covering anyway, what chance to aspiring writers have to do ANYTHING professionally?
By now we have enough experience with “AI” writing to know that it’s verbose, often unhelpful (or outright wrong), and in many cases designed to shy away from “unapproved” topics — that’s exactly the opposite of what I want! I want to read something written by a human being with a brain, who can debate about it afterward. Who wants to read AI slop, much less debate it with people? (Or worse, “debate” it with the AI who disregards your words immediately when you close your session.)
I’d argue the human experience is part of writing, and by extension of reading as well. A computer wouldn’t even know to tie the radio world of the 90s to the writing world of today — but even if it somehow wrote an article that did, it wouldn’t even remember that it had. The little human touches — the pace of writing, the little inside jokes, the PERSONALITY — are what make content worth reading in the first place.
But increasingly — and even at ESPN — we’re looking at a future world where writers are forced to impersonate Bernie Sanders if they want to get by:
Being a minimalist, I don’t really mind the starving artist lifestyle — but for the VAST VAST VAST majority of writing talent, that’s not even a realistic option. And a future flooded with “automated” content is bleak — and soulless — indeed.
AHHHHHHHH!
Bonus Bonnie pic! She’s becoming a lap kitty…
(This is one of the human touches I’m talking about!)
> However, the AM station was completely automated. (No doubt the suits decided it was cheaper to automate shifts than hire a human.) Once a day, the “DJ” came in to record promos, which were strategically placed throughout the day’s broadcast. I’m certain that most listeners didn’t even notice — but once you knew what to listen for, you heard it A LOT. When a station went into “automated” mode, there were no callers, no news — not even announcements of the music being played!
Hah!
I had a worse job. Overnight DJ on an FM station where I had to manually play the overdub off reel-to-reel of the "Official DJ" speaking on commercial breaks.
I *was* the automaton. Whee.
I really loved your hook here. A charming and grim piece both.
And--funny thing. My selling point as an employee was being great at writing. I never owned a business suit in my life though I almost always worked for the top exec or adjacent; I could be a little niggardly in providing worshipful obedience to the master, but I made them shine by fixing their awful prose or taking meeting minutes that concealed what idiots they were. I proofread like a demon who feeds on typos or misspellings.
And then I stopped doing it, to see if anyone would notice, if the board would remark on the mistakes I hadn't fixed and how that might make them look bad.
You guys can guess the answer to that. It was my last year in my final full-time job anyway. But the loss of an entire sub-professional job market for young people now like the young woman I was, a long time ago, with no credentials other than brains and a bit of natural talent and no reason to take on debt for an education they don't need--