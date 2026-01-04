Long (long) ago, I was interested in a career in radio. Before the internet put music at our fingertips, radio was the main way we discovered new music — and being a music fiend, I was (and still am) listening to tunes whenever possible.

I considered a disc jockey a sort of music-based news reporter. Most of the time, he (or she!) is just playing music, but sometimes there’s an important traffic update, local event, or major breaking news — enter the disc jockey to provide nearly instant information. I also enjoyed how the best DJs were quick-witted and added just the right amount of humor to the stories they were covering or the music they were playing.

So when one of my first jobs was a paid internship at a local radio station, I was ecstatic to say the least. However, I quickly found the reality of the radio business wasn’t what I was expecting.

Our “station” was actually TWO stations — one on FM (easy listening), and one on AM (classical). The FM station functioned more or less as I expected — a DJ constantly manning the booth, answering phone calls, announcing the music, etc.

However, the AM station was completely automated. (No doubt the suits decided it was cheaper to automate shifts than hire a human.) Once a day, the “DJ” came in to record promos, which were strategically placed throughout the day’s broadcast. I’m certain that most listeners didn’t even notice — but once you knew what to listen for, you heard it A LOT. When a station went into “automated” mode, there were no callers, no news — not even announcements of the music being played!

Our AM station was still fulfilling its core function, playing music (or more accurately, selling advertising dollars), but the function was soulless without a human in the loop. There was nobody present to interact with listeners (including playing requests), convey news, or crack a joke about the traffic you were sitting in. Sometimes I imagined our station broadcasting classical music to a long-dead world, not even knowing there was nobody out there to listen.

These days, it’s not radio that’s being automated — it’s writing. (Boy, I sure can pick ‘em, can’t I?) Not so long ago I ranted about “product descriptions” (which I used to write) that don’t even describe the product you want to buy.

Now the clankers are writing ESPN “game previews” that don’t even preview the game! (I’m pasting the entire “article” below to prove the point, but a quick scan through it should make the issue obvious:)

This isn’t a game preview — it’s a list of statistics that a real sports reporter would use to WRITE a game preview. If you play fantasy football, you probably recognize this as the technology that writes “game reviews” that are nothing but a random assortment of stats.

A real person would take these stats and build an article around them, while also mentioning additional facts that don’t show up in a computer database. For example, Jrue Holiday scored 27 points last time these teams played — but he hasn’t been on the court since mid-November. (A “fact” the computer also “knows” because of the injury report later, but the program has no way to tie the two things together.) Jusuf Nurkic leads the Jazz in rebounding, but he also used to play for Portland! How does he feel about going back to the Rose City? I guess we don’t have anybody who can ask.

I understand that there are a LOT of sports leagues out there, and at some point it’s probably better to have an “automated” preview rather than no preview at all.

But this is the NBA. (Yes, the Blazers still count.)

If the “Worldwide Leader In Sports” can’t even bother to hire a human being to write a preview for an NBA game they’re undoubtedly covering anyway, what chance to aspiring writers have to do ANYTHING professionally?

By now we have enough experience with “AI” writing to know that it’s verbose, often unhelpful (or outright wrong), and in many cases designed to shy away from “unapproved” topics — that’s exactly the opposite of what I want! I want to read something written by a human being with a brain, who can debate about it afterward. Who wants to read AI slop, much less debate it with people? (Or worse, “debate” it with the AI who disregards your words immediately when you close your session.)

I’d argue the human experience is part of writing, and by extension of reading as well. A computer wouldn’t even know to tie the radio world of the 90s to the writing world of today — but even if it somehow wrote an article that did, it wouldn’t even remember that it had. The little human touches — the pace of writing, the little inside jokes, the PERSONALITY — are what make content worth reading in the first place.

But increasingly — and even at ESPN — we’re looking at a future world where writers are forced to impersonate Bernie Sanders if they want to get by:

Being a minimalist, I don’t really mind the starving artist lifestyle — but for the VAST VAST VAST majority of writing talent, that’s not even a realistic option. And a future flooded with “automated” content is bleak — and soulless — indeed.

Bonus Bonnie pic! She’s becoming a lap kitty…

(This is one of the human touches I’m talking about!)