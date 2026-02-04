In the crazy days following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, nationwide protests sprung up demanding the “defunding” of police departments — who activists claimed were systematically targeting (and killing) minorities in America. Collectively known as the George Floyd riots or the BLM riots, unrest sprung up in almost every major city during the summer of 2020.

But the people in Seattle had a little different experience than most.

Although clashes with police were common across the country, Seattle protestors actually managed to get the city to abandon the East Precinct — leaving a six-block area known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) to the whims of anarchists and Antifa members.

And while we got a chuckle from SOME of the images coming out of CHAZ…

…it wasn’t all fun and games inside CHAZ. Protestors walled off the area and refused to allow police or medical personnel inside, while armed “security” forces patrolled the streets. This photo gives you a pretty good idea of the situation:

I should be clear at the outset the only reason CHAZ continued to exist was the approval of both then-mayor Jenny Durkan and then-governor Jay Inslee. Even though the protestors were LITERALLY protesting Durkan and the Seattle Police Department, Durkan continually told the police to stand down and supported the protestors.

Durkan went so far as to call CHAZ a “block party” and was the person to coin the term “Summer of Love.”

If only such talk changed reality.

And the reality is that CHAZ was (predictably) besieged by crime almost immediately after it was formed. With no police presence, arson and rape were common — and callers who complained about it were left to fend for themselves. (While it existed, CHAZ led the world in murders per capita, and it wasn’t even particularly close.)

On June 20, 2020 — roughly two weeks after the creation of CHAZ — a 19-year-old was shot and killed inside the protest zone. This bodycam video provides a glimpse of what police had to deal with just attempting to get to the victim, who eventually died.

This wasn’t the only shooting in CHAZ on June 20, though fortunately it was the only fatal one. The next day, another 17-year-old was shot. As headlines slowly morphed from “CHAZ is a block party” to “CHAZ is no-go zone,” the Seattle chapter of BLM blamed anybody but the protestors.

“These issues we are all fighting for – defunding the police, actually ending homelessness, providing direct access to basic services and support, and addressing systemic racism – they are not new and they certainly aren’t new to Seattle. #CHOP has been widely misrepresented in the media. We deserve to gather, to heal and to defend our right to live in safe, Black-led spaces. It's disheartening that individuals who are ostensibly fighting for Black Lives continue to blame #CHOP for the violence that other parties have inflicted upon it.”

It’s here that 16-year-old Antonio Mays Jr. enters the picture. Although he lived in Southern California, Mays left his father a note explaining that “…with everything going on in the world, I have been feeling a need to partake and stand up for our people.” He then made his way up to CHAZ, where he stayed for about a week.

However, early in the morning of June 29, 2020, tragedy struck. Mays and his friend Robert West were startled awake and decided to leave CHAZ completely. As they were attempting to flee the area, the pair were shot by CHAZ “border security.”

Although “security” and “medics” were on site almost immediately, we’re not talking about real police or real doctors. It was quickly determined that Mays and West needed REAL medical care — but the barriers prevented ambulances from reaching the scene.

This is how volunteers ended up transporting Mays outside of the protest zone, trying to find somebody who could perform medical care. The car containing Mays attempted to “flag down” an ambulance, but gave up when it became clear the ambulance wasn’t going to stop. (Audio from the incident proves the dispatcher told the ambulance not to help and continue to their newly assigned position.) Minutes later the car rendezvoused with medics in a parking lot, but by that time it was too late for Mays.

To make matters worse, the crime scene was immediately contaminated when bystanders started removing evidence from the scene. All told it was FIVE HOURS before the police actually arrived!

Somewhat predictably, Mays’ father sued the city of Seattle for negligence with regards to the murder of his son. Lawyers in the case argued the city directly contributed to CHAZ when they supplied barriers and bathrooms for the protestors, and the subsequent delay getting around those barriers caused Mays to die when he might have otherwise been saved. They also claim the city erred when re-assigning the ambulance away from the area because of violence. (Apparently, gunshots don’t count?)

The city “mounted” an incredibly weak defense, claiming that Mays and West had stolen the car they were driving, and the city wasn’t liable for injuries that occur in the commission of a felony. (West, who survived, claimed the pair was given the keys by a third party and the Jeep was a “pass-around” car, not stolen.) With very little in the way of evidence to back up the city’s claims, a jury just ruled against Seattle to the tune of roughly $30 million.

It’s worth pointing out the actual shooting remains unsolved.

This isn’t the first (or last?) time Seattle has had to pay up for its actions during the brief lifespan of CHAZ — in 2023, the city agreed to a $3.65 million settlement of a suit brought by affected businesses in the area. ($600,000 of that was a penalty for Mayor Durkan and Police Chief Best deleting relevant text messages about the protest.)

Sadly, these awards aren’t taken from the actual people who made the decisions to allow CHAZ to continue to operate — even after it was shown to be a violent hellhole. Instead, the people of Seattle are once again on the hook for the idiotic decisions made by their government.

But perhaps there’s a silver lining here — perhaps if cities get sued like this for EVERY easily preventable death (say, the homeless freezing to death), those cities will wake up and start cleaning up the streets.

Because if you squint just a little, you see that this:

While it’s not dangerous to enter, it’s not quite peaceful either. Security, some armed, are stationed at borders fortified with metal and plastic traffic barricades. There’s only one entrance that allows drivers, but you must first check in with CHAZ security. One protester said they monitor who comes in and out, looking for white supremacists they think may show up to start trouble.

Sounds an AWFUL lot like this:

And it’s only a matter of time before these tactics lead to another Antonio Mays Jr.

