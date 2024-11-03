Throughout his political career, Ron Paul spent a lot of time Screaming into the Void about the most important issues of the day. He was consistently anti-war in a time of endless war. He was staunchly pro-civil rights while government granted itself ‘emergency’ powers they’ve yet to surrender. Nicknamed “Dr. No” for his steadfast refusal to vote for unconstitutional bills, Ron Paul was often a (and sometimes the only) dissenting voice in the halls of Congress. (For example — Paul was one of only 3 Republicans to vote against the USA PATRIOT Act.)

This picture sort of sums up where Ron Paul was heading into the 2008 presidential election:

But a funny thing happened during that 2008 election cycle — Ron Paul’s views (on display nationally for perhaps the first time) started winning people over. I sometimes bring up Dr. Paul’s evisceration of Rudy Giuliani during a 2008 primary debate as a huge turning point, but today I want to actually break down the exchange into four parts.

First, Paul is asked about his opposition to the Iraq war. He lays out his case against the war in a way that made sense to a lot of Americans across the country. (At this point, we’re just over 4 years into the war. Both Clinton and Obama are turning on the issue.)

But what happened next is a perfect illustration of the GOP in that time period: Rudy inserts himself into the conversation, perhaps sensing an opportunity to score some cheap political points on the back of (what else) 9/11.

The crowd loudly approves of Rudy’s attack — because at this time the establishment GOP politicians were still behind the Iraq War. (You may recall those war drums sound a lot like the ones we’re hearing cheerleading for war in Ukraine!)

But Ron Paul is unphased. And because he’s spent thousands upon thousands of hours considering not only THIS war, but the concept of aggressive war in general, he’s able to “teach” Rudy about blowback. (In a way even Rudy can understand!)

Sounds reasonable, right? Actions have consequences. But listen to what happens during the last 10 seconds:

The GOP candidates are tripping over one another trying to pile on, thinking that Giuliani had actually won that exchange! (Rudy dropped out just before Super Tuesday after disappointing results in early states netted him zero delegates.)

Mitt Romney can’t WAIT to extol the virtues of the Iraq war! John McCain, same! (When people ask me why I’m not surprised by the modern-day ‘defections’ — this is why. Romney/McCain Republicans were always uniparty first.)

With the benefit of hindsight, I ask: Who was right about this issue?

I was a state delegate in the 2008 GOP primary, and when we (the Ron Paulers) DARED to insert a plank in the party platform opposing the Iraq war, the McCain supporters got up IN UNISON and tried to prevent us from having a quorum.

Yes, really. (It was for democracy, you see.)

In other areas, lights were shut off, caucuses were canceled, and rules were broken to stop Ron Paul from gaining momentum. This is also when I learned that legally, the primaries are private events run by private parties which may change their rules at any time.

This was my first real experience with The Blob.

And although Ron Paul ran again in 2012, this time they were ready for him. The media coverage was so biased against him, even Jon Stewart noticed:

And with the uniparty (and its media apparatus) against him, Ron Paul once again failed to get the Republican nomination in 2012 and retired from politics.

And that was that — the end of the Ron Paul Revolution.

womp womp

But it wasn’t.

Not really.

Before Ron was even out of politics for good, his son Rand was elected to be a Senator from Kentucky. And although we can probably all agree that Rand Paul is no Ron Paul, Rand sounds like George Washington when compared to most of Congress.

Ron himself stayed fairly active in “libertarian” circles, frequently appearing on the podcast bearing his name — The Ron Paul Liberty Report — and keeping his ideas out there.

One of his favorite topics is the Federal Reserve and how it basically counterfeits money for the politically connected and steals the value of our savings and labor via inflation. (You may have heard me say something about the topic once or a hundred thousand times.)

And JD Vance is coming around to the argument. (Yes, the JD Vance that’s likely going to be Vice President.)

Famous Team Trumper Elon Musk has also been sounding the alarm about government spending and excessive regulations. (The story of how SpaceX was forced to kidnap seals is hilarious!)

So while Ron Paul might not be personally involved, his ideas are still……

Hold on, I’m getting word……

I guess Ron Paul might be personally involved, too!

You might call it his dream job……

And when it comes to one of the most important issues around these parts — censorship — Trump’s team is full of former Democrats who sound like Ron Paul. The political realignment of America is well underway — and I know who I’m with!

Like what you read? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

The clocks just went back, so you have time to watch this 10-minute Ron Paul video: