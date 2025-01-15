In part I of this article (The End of An Error), I discussed what happens when governments (and other entities) ignore their core missions in order to advance “alternative” agendas, and how this continues until finally the people get fed up and say “ENOUGH.” Today, we explore why that turning point may be closer than we realize. If you missed the article and don’t want to catch up, the gist is this:

Although it’s natural to consider the 2024 presidential election as a major turning point in America’s culture struggle, the “wins” (like the losses before them) were coming even before the election and had little to do with politics.

The best example of this was the corporate world pulling back on DEI initiatives even before Trump’s victory. It turns out that entities focused on racism aren’t focused on building good products — and it’s no surprise that corporations (who spend their own money and must actually earn new money) figured that out before governments did. In the real world, every minute you’re spending on DEI meetings and struggle sessions is one less minute you’re spending on doing your actual job.

Not to mention the fact that you can’t solve racism by putting everybody into identity boxes and then making that box the most important thing about them.

But where could these corporations have ever gotten that idea?

circa 2000

See also:

In 2018, Women on Boards (SB 826) was signed into law to advance equitable gender representation on California corporate boards. California led the way as the first state in the nation to require all publicly held domestic or foreign corporations whose principal executive offices are located in California to have at least one female director on their boards by December 31, 2019, either by filling an open seat or by adding a seat. By December 31, 2021, such publicly held corporations were required to have minimum numbers of female directors based on the total size of the corporation's board of directors.

And we all know what happens when government turns a “good suggestion” into a law, right? (If not, let us know in the comments and we’ll set you straight!)

So while politics is not the complete answer to the problem, politics IS part of the answer to the problem. Namely, through politics we must elect “leaders” who actually do the “governing” part of government. And the good news is, even in deep blue states such as Oregon, that’s still possible.

(Sure beats “We’re doing a study on the effects of second-hand fentanyl smoke.”)

And obviously this is where the election of Trump comes into play, bigly. Because while the Biden administration loved to claim to be the “adults in the room”, the people appointed to vital positions during the Biden years exposed their real priorities.

(Democrats have obviously learned nothing since November)

And during those Biden years, the American people realized that ability is far more important than diversity — Trump’s re-election proves it. But far more important than Trump is the group of people he’s bringing with him — often, people who were mistreated by the outgoing administration and who have a compelling interest into exposing its malfeasance. (We’ve discussed this at length previously, so we’ll skip it this time around.)

Because the first step in the re-Americanization of America is reversing this trend:

Even I’m shocked by only 11% of progressive activists

On one hand, it’s understandable that younger generations would feel shafted by our current economy — they’re getting shafted by our current economy! (Technically, we’re ALL getting shafted by it, but older generations by and large have more of a “cushion” than younger ones.) They’re competing in a global economy with an education that’s left them woefully unprepared to “adult”. (And competing in a housing market flooded with taxpayer-funded illegals.)

People often say the economy is “vibes” — and that’s PARTLY true. But the Biden administration’s strategy was to get on TV and berate people for not “feeling” the good vibes they should be getting from a rising year-over-year manufacturing-as-a-percentage of GDP or some other meaningless statistic. Needless to say, government shouldn’t be lying to us and telling us the vibes are good, they should be creating the conditions in which people can actually flourish — which naturally improves the vibes because people are optimistic about their future.

As one concrete example — would you take a chance starting a new business right now, knowing that government can just swoop in and close you down because of the bird flu? Obviously, you’d like some sort of assurances your business environment will be more or less stable, so your ultimate success or failure depends on you and not the whims of people like Jay Inslee.

The good news is that it’s been like “Opening Day” in America since the election — there’s a buzz of optimism you can almost feel in the air. And the incoming administration has a LOT of room for improvement as far as the economy goes. While the long-term math still looks terrible for America, in the short term we absolutely can get our economic house back in order.

My (pointless) suggestion to Democrats is: Pick up a broom and help sweep. The work’s getting done with or without you. Trump can’t run again, there’s no need to treat him like the third (or fourth, or tenth) coming of Hitler. You can continue to be the party of “there was no way to save L.A.” or you can be a party that does the work to save L.A. The era of “Well, we had good intentions” has come to a screeching halt.

Perhaps nothing is more emblematic of the shift in America than Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg posting a video espousing the benefits of free speech — after ruthlessly censoring Facebook users for years under the Biden administration.

This video — and Zuckerberg’s subsequent interview on Rogan — are pretty infuriating. “Zuck” is portraying himself as a victim in the censorship instead of a willing and enthusiastic participant. And I think we all know that had Harris won the election, Facebook and Instagram would have continued to do the bidding of government. (Indeed, it’s pretty ironic that Zuckerberg is against government censorship now that Trump controls it. That’s basically blob position #1, isn’t it?)

But on the other hand, the fact that Zuckerberg made this video in the first place is a gigantic milestone. (But we shouldn’t be fooled into thinking suddenly Zuck is a free-speech warrior. Also, he should drop the Full Facebook Files.) Remember, it was always the plan to get to the point where it was ‘safe’ for even cowards to come out in favor of free speech. (Related question — is Mark Zuckerberg’s middle name “trailing opinion”?) And ultimately, Zuckerberg’s shift will make it more acceptable for the NEXT shift, which makes it more acceptable for the next, and so on and so forth.

This last part is especially important, because it’s not just America that is suffering from threats to free speech. Indeed (and predictably), many European countries are much further down the path of censorship — most often under the guise of “controlling misinformation” or “countering hate speech”. But for the most part, Europeans don’t want to be thrown in jail over Facebook posts any more than Americans do. Hopefully a powerful American refutation of the censorship industrial complex will reverberate throughout the world and inspire more countries to embrace the ideals of free speech.

There’d be nothing more American than that.

Michael Shellenberger’s interview with Tucker Carlson was (unsurprisingly) a homerun, but here was the best clip, IMO:

I didn’t know that Shellenberger wasn’t a “classic” reporter, but it makes perfect sense. He’s more interested in the truth than going along to get along.