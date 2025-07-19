It’s been a strange couple of weeks in online “MAGA” world. Recently, the President’s been involved in numerous divisive decisions, including bombing Iran’s nuclear capabilities, getting behind the “Big, Beautiful Bill” (and attempting to primary Thomas Massie), and most recently the handling of the Epstein files.

At each of those points, I’ve noticed some incredibly strange behavior from Very Online die-hard Trump supporters. I don’t mean to pick on Joey Mannarino here, he was just the straw that broke the camel’s back, so to speak:

This is……weird. I would regret no longer supporting a politician? And I’m somehow stuck with that decision forever?

Really?

Humans don’t agree with ANYBODY 100% of the time, it’s silly to think you’ll agree with a POLITICIAN — who’s being pulled in 100 different directions by 100 different special interest groups — 100% of the time.

I voted for a President, I didn’t swear a fealty oath to a king. When I agree with Trump (or Biden!), I say so. When I disagree, I say so. But even when I disagree with the President — on say, the Iran bombing — I STILL HOPE HE’S RIGHT AND IT WORKS OUT.

Even stranger are the takes proclaiming “influencers” are “keeping track of who abandoned Trump.” What does that even mean? What power does a random internet podcaster have over my life? (If anything, the exact OPPOSITE is true — my READERS have control over my life!) No matter who “abandons” Donald Trump, he’s going to get the same number of votes in 2028 he was going to get two weeks ago — 0.

But disagreeing with Trump or his actions isn’t abandoning him — and sticking with Trump 100% of the time makes you look silly when he reverses course. I think people flock to authenticity, not adherence to the latest fad or decree from the president. If your opinion is ALWAYS the narrative of the administration, why should I even pay attention to what you think? I’ll just go right to the primary source.

“You’re not really MAGA” crowd sounds a whole lot like the “you’re unpatriotic for not going along with Iraq” crowd — the initial thing that pushed me away from the GOP in the first place.

To be fair, Trump himself is guilty of this, insinuating that those who are still concerned with the Epstein Files are bad people, and that his “PAST supporters” fell for a Democratic hoax.

I don’t see the long-term upside here, for the President or the “influencers” demanding loyalty to him.

Tonight’s reading:

Today, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has released previously classified documents surrounding a December 2016 meeting in which Obama and the rest of the Russiagate gang smothered an intelligence report finding “Russian and criminal actors did not impact recent US election results by conducting malicious cyber activities against election infrastructure.”

The gang

Upon Obama’s urging, the intelligence community began ANOTHER assessment — during which time the leaks began. First was a claim that Russia interfered with the election with the express purpose of helping Trump (instead of sowing general chaos as was previously stated). Next was the “fact” that Vladimir Putin was PERSONALLY involved in the covert campaign to interfere — meaning the effort elect Donald Trump.

The rest is Russiagate.

So while a lot about this is sort of stuff we knew before, I’m excited to dive into the primary sources and see the swamp at work, so to speak. You can check out the 11-page summary right here, or wade into the full 114-page release right here.

As a special bonus, I found this VERY INTERESTING passage on page 5 of the full release (Email title: [ACTION] DNI Activity Report -- August 31, 2016)

Has every single government agency been involved in their own form of screening and censorship for the last decade? (I don’t know if I want the answer to that.)

(Update: Matt Taibbi just put out an article relating to this, I asked him about the above passage and if he knows what came of the effort. I’ll keep you posted!)

Along the same lines as the DNI revelations, America First Legal has uncovered 81 pages of documents surrounding Attorney General Merrick Garland’s controversial memo directing federal agencies to investigate unruly parents at school board meetings. These (and other) documents make it VERY clear the memo was politically motivated, and the Department of Justice was looking for any excuse they could find to intervene:

The problem? All the King’s horses and all the King’s men couldn’t find that “federal hook” that would justify the DoJ getting involved.

The solution? Claim the FBI is investigating “threats against public officials,” even though the DoJ concedes the parents are utilizing their freedom of speech as guaranteed by the Constitution.

Both of today’s revelations provide even more evidence that the government will ignore ITSELF if that’s what’s necessary to advance the narrative. It’s enough to make me scream!

Feeling generous? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

Edit to add a segment of Tulsi Gabbard on Hannity explaining the release: