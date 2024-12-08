Question: What do you do if you’re the CIA and you’ve poured billions of dollars and millions of manhours into overthrowing Bashar al-Assad of Syria — and now you’re faced with an incoming Trump administration that tried to get America out of the country 6 years ago?

Sounds pretty simple - you accelerate your plans. And that seems to be what happened this weekend as rebel forces gained control of Damascus and forced Assad to flee to Moscow. (According to Russian officials, so salt required.)

In fact, the Syrian Army just sort of melted away in the face of rebel pressure:

(Change like 5 words in that passage and we could be talking about the Afghan Army in 2021.)

President Biden (yes, he’s still actually alive and still actually president!) took the stage today to assure the American people he’ll be working with Syrian “stakeholders” to “help them seize an opportunity to manage the risk” of the situation. If you’re wondering what that means in plain English:

After bragging about how many resources we’ve spent in the region, Biden more or less takes credit for the fall of the Assad regime. (Biden’s full remarks below)

(Side note: Isn’t it crazy the difference between how the US treats J6ers compared to a literal rebel group that literally overthrows a government via force? Put your feet on Pelosi’s desk and get 10 years. Topple the Syrian government and get US aid and sit-downs with the President.)

So it looks like, once again, we’re going to try our hand at nation building. (It’s gone so well in Iraq and Afghanistan and Libya and Ukraine!) But as I alluded to in the opening, this isn’t merely a random occurrence — the “blob” has had its sights set on Syria for a while. (Even if we had to team up with Al-Qaeda to do it!)

But Syria was just one piece of the overall picture, as seen here:

“The best way to help Israel deal with Iran’s growing nuclear capability is to help the people of Syria overthrow the regime of Bashar Assad.”

You may recall this video from General Wesley Clark in which he gives away the gameplan of the neocons:

But it’s very very likely Trump would have stood in the way of these plans for the next four years. (And perhaps Vance or somebody else for even longer afterward)

Trump has sort of a mixed record on Syria — he deployed troops into the country and then bombed it in response to Assad’s alleged chemical attacks. (This was the ONLY time the press ever called Trump “presidential”, by the way.) He then reversed course, ordering American troops to withdraw from the country.

But the blob didn’t just give up — it committed treason.

This time around the blob is above lying — it’s just going to act before the new administration can stop them. Is it any wonder why Trump would value personal loyalty in his second administration? We’re ALL tired of “officials” whose loyalty lies with the blob.

But the blob seems determined to put Trump into an untenable situation — even before he takes office. It’s enough to make you scream!

No coffee today - buy me some OJ on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Yesterday while drinking my OJ (Thanks, Dan!) and searching for interesting videos, I came across this great interview of Bruce Pardy by Kate Wand of The American Institute for Economic Research. I especially loved this snippet in which he explains there aren’t actually two competing political factions in America, there are three: