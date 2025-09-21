In many ways, Charlie Kirk was living the American dream. As an 18-year-old high-school graduate, Kirk started blazing his own trail through life by co-founding Turning Point USA, aiming to bring conservative views to a higher education system that desperately needed exposure to them.

That’s how Kirk built his enormous (especially among the younger generation) popularity. One campus debate at a time. One questioner at a time. One answer at a time. Kirk believed in the power of good-faith debate, and understood that we hold spirited conversations so that we can settle our differences with words, not blows. It’s difficult to think of anything more American than posting up inside “hostile” territory and engaging in debate.

With the help of numerous viral debate clips, Turning Point USA grew to be a legitimate force in the political landscape. During the 2020 election — just eight years after launching his organization — Kirk spoke at the Republican National Convention. Four years later he was embedded deep inside Trump’s inner circle.

Despite this meteoric rise in the political landscape, Kirk continued to attend campus events and encouraging young people to get involved in politics. In a bleak-looking world for college graduates, Charlie’s point of view offered a bright blast of optimism. And while the college debates were sometimes contentious and mean-spirited from the other side, Kirk generally remained, if not totally respectful, the MORE respectful of the participants. (I believe this swayed a lot of people to his point of view.)

Charlie Kirk was also unapologetic in his beliefs, including his Christian faith. He loudly and proudly proclaimed what he believed, and he laid out exactly why. I lost track of the number of videos in which Kirk and a debater would find some common ground (maybe 60% of an issue) then agree to disagree on the rest. That’s exactly the type of healthy dialogue we need in this hyper-angry, hyper-partisan media landscape we find ourselves in.

It was more likely than not that this media landscape drove Tyler Robinson to murder Kirk at Utah Valley State on September 10th. Robinson could have simply attended the event and used to his words to “battle” Charlie Kirk — but he likely also knew that Kirk would make him look like a fool in front of a huge crowd. Left with no way to win the debate, Robinson (allegedly!) decided to skip the words and go straight to violence.

After the assassination, a fair number of people proclaimed Charlie held unacceptable views. (Racism, unsurprisingly, was the top of the list.) As “proof” of this, they’d share an out-of-context 15 second soundbite (He doesn’t trust black pilots!) or cut off a statement in the middle (Empathy is a made-up, new-age term). This ended up sort of being a silver lining, because so many people (perhaps not trusting the media) looked up the source videos so they could make up their own minds.

And generally what they found was the opposite of what they were told. (Imagine that!) This is one of my favorite example videos because it deals with the contentious issues of race and DEI hiring, while remaining completely respectful and logical. Everybody who participated in this debate is better off for it, and everybody who listened to it is better off for it as well.

That’s what Charlie Kirk brought to the (literal) table every day. And I think what makes many of us so angry are the lies being peddled to backhandedly insinuate that Kirk “had it coming” because of his views.

This is America. People are allowed to hold all sorts of views — shooting them for those views is never acceptable. Charlie Kirk wasn’t a fascist. He wasn’t going to drive the country back to Jim Crow, and he wasn’t going to declare a war on trans people. He was a guy who loved to talk. A guy who loved to debate — a guy who loved the very IDEA of debate.

Maybe that’s why it felt like Robinson did more than assassinate Charlie Kirk and shatter his family on that fateful afternoon — Robinson attacked the very principles that keep the conversation flowing so the blood doesn’t.

In light of this, it would be easy (and sane) to allow this terrorism to affect our actions. We could quietly just go along to get along and keep our heads down, hoping those heads don’t stick up high enough to get hammered. We could cede the idea that words are violence, but also sometimes silence is violence, and no matter what happens we probably did something to deserve it. We could go gentle into that good night.

Who am I kidding — no we can’t.

Charlie Kirk is gone, tragically ripped away from us far too soon. We cannot replace him. But — with apologies to Brad Pitt — we may be able to re-create him in the aggregate. This means emulating Kirk whenever possible by loudly and confidently standing up for your beliefs — perhaps even in the face of overwhelming odds. (Such as Thanksgiving dinner.)

Many of us dealt with this during the covid years when the world wanted to call us anti-science nutters. But there’s a reason I collectively call us Screamers — we’re not the type to sit down and shut up. And if there’s anything we need right now, it’s more reasonable voices trying to circumvent the blood feud being stirred up by the media.

Sure, it might take a million new “Charlie Kirks” to fill the gaping hole left by his assassination — but thanks to Charlie Kirk, there’s more than a million new Charlie Kirks out there.

“Courage is doing the right thing when you don’t know how it’s going to work out. Courage is committing yourself to the correct course of action regardless of the cost associated to it.”

Charlie Kirk’s funeral is being held today at State Farm Arena in Phoenix, home of Turning Point USA. As of this moment it’s 5 am and the gathering crowd is already massive.

