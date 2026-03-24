Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gen Chang's avatar
Gen Chang
1d

Thanks for the Afroman segment, it was nostalgic! My buddy & I would sit there partying, and he'd play " Because I Got High" on a loop." Recalling all the stupid crap we used to do too! Lol.

Boarder Collie's are awesome. Found a stray once, running around in the road. I stopped, opened my door, said " go buh-bye" and he fly's into my car! Took him to the vet, he'd been limping, turns out he was fine. And, I did find the owner a few weeks later, from a newspaper lost & found. We had great fun during those 2 weeks. My neighbor had a big ole Sheep Dog, and the Collie ran circles around him. He'd run straight at the other dog, head to head, jump clean over the Sheep Dog, who then stumble trying to turn and pursue. This would go on for 30-60 mins, untill we'd make them quit. 😁👍

Reply
Share
Tempe Jeff's avatar
Tempe Jeff
1d

I heard about them suing him but, thanks for the resolution. Afroman is the LAST guy they should have ticked off. They are semi-famous though.

Reply
Share
4 replies by SimulationCommander and others
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SimulationCommander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture