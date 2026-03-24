(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Happy Monday everybody! Hope everybody had a great last weekend before Armageddon! I know recent world events have some of you thinking I’m crazy, but let me assure you…

But where else are you going to find the Monday pawsitivity post you need to get through the week? Like this pathetic bathtime kitty who doesn’t understand how water works —

(McLovin’ is also the perfect name for a cat.)

It somehow makes me happy to know that cats get just as annoyed at hiccups as I do…

“Your delivery driver is a little behind schedule.”



Your delivery driver:

Rapper Joseph Foreman is better known by his stage name — Afroman. Popular in the early 2000s, Afroman frequently rapped about getting drunk and high — as evidenced by a 2015 recount of his most popular songs.

That’s why in August 2022 it wasn’t too shocking to see Adams County (Ohio) Sheriffs had raided Foreman’s home based on a tip he was trafficking narcotics. What WAS surprising were additional allegations — kidnapping.

You know, there’s a side of me that’s not mad at the cops for thinking I’m trafficking drugs. But the kidnapping… these dudes don’t know what they’re saying. They’re writing anything on a piece of paper and kicking down my door!

The raid turned up no evidence of any sort of kidnapping or trafficking operation, and Foreman wasn’t charged with a crime.

That’s when the story got interesting.

In serving the search warrant, the sheriffs damaged Foreman’s gate and front door to the tune of $20,000. The sheriffs then informed Foreman that it wasn’t their responsibility to pay for the damages. (This happens a lot more often than you might think; Foreman ultimately sued for damages but lost the case.)

Many people might just let the matter drop. Others would just let the lawyers hash it out in court. But those people aren’t rappers with an audience and a grudge.

“I asked myself, as a powerless Black man in America, what can I do to the cops that kicked my door in, tried to kill me in front of my kids, stole my money and disconnected my cameras?” he says. “And the only thing I could come up with was make a funny rap song about them and make some money, use the money to pay for the damages they did and move on.”

And that’s exactly what he did. In 2023, Afroman released a pair of songs featuring footage and descriptions of the raid. In the first, “Will You Help Me Repair My Door?,” Foreman wonders — “Will you pay me for doing me wrong, or will I have to get paid from this song?”

One of the best clips of the raid (and lyrics of the song) was the officer doing a double-take at the lemon pound cake on Foreman’s kitchen counter. In the second 2023 song, Afroman used the melody of “Under the Boardwalk” to hype up his mom’s lemon pound cake.

The songs quietly became popular, and the rapper quickly started selling merchandise poking fun at the raid. The cops did not like any of this, and sued Foreman in March 2023.

The plaintiffs are seeking all of Afroman's profits from the use of their personas — including proceeds of songs, videos and live events, as well as Afroman-branded merchandise such as beer, marijuana and t-shirts — as well as a court injunction to take down the music videos and social media posts.

(My favorite little nugget is that the lemon pound cake guy complained that people were sending him cake.)

The defamation trial FINALLY made its way into the court system this week, but not without the release of this catchy Afroman earworm:

Nothing like doubling down right before your court date, I guess?

But this last Afroman song proved prophetic, as he ultimately prevailed in court.

After the verdict, Foreman spoke about the importance of the First Amendment —

“It’s not only for artists. It’s for Americans,” the 51-year-old rapper, born Joseph Foreman, told CBS News after winning the case. “We have freedom of speech. They ... did me wrong and sued me because I was talking about it.” “It’s for the people, by the people,” he said. “So when the people can’t use their freedom of speech, bring up the problem, address the problem, take care of the problem, then the problem never gets solved.”

Where can I get some of that cake?

A special thanks to Gen Chang for this amazing submission today!

To be fair, the cat has NEVER seen you catch your food.

Working dogs are amazing, example #482302

That’s what I’ve got for you this week — hopefully it will power you through this last work week before baseball! (The Royals play Friday night, so I count that as weekend ball.)

Oh, and never forget — be ungovernable!

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