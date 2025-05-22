Screaming into the Void

Rikard
15h

Good morning. Not up late, it's 0730 here.

I'm sad to say that when you have a moslem population, and allow people allied to moslem groups (Antifa f.e.) to operate at all, this is the inevitable result.

The then-prime minister of Lebanon advised Sweden 15 years ago:

"Forget rights and principles, these people will always use them against you and cause chaos and destruction, it's all they do. Round them up and throw them out, or they'll drag you down with them"

I'm thinking a Lebanese politician knows quite a lot about handling islam and mulitculturalism.

Big Grey
9h

The west continues to import their own problems. Until we wake up and acknowledge the fact certain cultures and classes cannot live together, we will slowly continue to tighten the noose around our own necks. Our leaders are fools and hate us all.

