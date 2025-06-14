(Note: Today’s article is too long for some email programs, so make sure you use the Substack app or visit the website to ensure you get the full story!)

Summer’s finally here, and it provides a perfect opportunity to reflect on good times gone by. Perhaps it’s recreating that road trip you took when you were younger, or listening to the perfect summertime jam. Maybe you remember lying under the shade of an old oak tree, just watching the clouds roll by. Summertime memories (and memory triggers) come in a vast number of forms.

For example, blue state denizens fondly recall the Summer of Love — already five years ago, how the time flies! — and are doing their very best to recreate the George Floyd “protests” from sea to shining sea. In a certain way, I guess it makes sense — the summer of 2020 was the last time anybody took the political left seriously. That’s also when they were arguably at the height of their power. Even though Donald Trump was still in the White House, covid and the protests (as well as internal sabotage) stripped away most of his authority. The censorship machine was humming right along, ensuring the narrative played out according to plan. In the summer of 2020, the sky was the limit for Democrats and their allies — who promised a “return to normal” if they won that pivotal election.

And on the rioting front, the Democrats made good on their promise of normalcy. Suddenly the pallets of bricks stopped showing up, the national guard quickly dispatched the summer-long riots in Portland, and (at least until the Gaza insanity broke out), American political life was more or less peaceful. (As long as you weren’t protesting masks at your local school board meeting.)

But Joe Biden’s animated corpse is no longer in the White House, and Donald Trump’s once again sitting in the big chair. Democrats everywhere are floundering, and the party can’t stop shooting itself in the foot. What’s the best path forward? Looking backward, of course!

This round of “festivities” kicked off in Los Angeles, with a protest against ICE raids in the area. Local police were told to ignore the protestors — who obviously didn’t get the return memo to ignore local police officers.

In response to scenes like the one above, Trump called in the California National Guard to help protect federal buildings and personnel. (Similar to how he sent in DHS personnel into Portland during 2020 to protect the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse.)

That’s exactly what Democrats were hoping to see. Knowing they were losing the battle of optics, the left “pounced” on this chance to shift the conversation and inflame tensions across the country.

With the talking points distributed, soon nearly every important Democrat in the country was putting out a similar statement. This one is from Bernie Sanders, but is a fairly typical response:

In Oregon, Tina Kotek assured protestors they wouldn’t be staring across from the National Guard — increasing the likelihood of violence in Portland (which was already nearly 100%).

Gavin Newsome even sued to regain control of the California National Guard — and won for like 20 minutes. And while the decision has been stayed until Tuesday’s hearing on the matter — I did get a chuckle after reading this portion of the initial ruling:

The irony burns.

But Democrats are just sort of hoping you’ll skip over the part where their “line” doesn’t make any sense in the first place. If the protests were peaceful, why did we watch police huddle under an overpass while getting pelted with rocks? Why did the mayor declare a curfew in downtown LA? If local police can “handle” the situation — why aren’t they handling it?

You can repeat “The protests are peaceful and the violent rioting is Donald Trump’s fault” as often as you like, but that doesn’t make it make sense.

Of course, what Bernie and the rest of them are trying to do is spread the unrest around the country, very much like Kamala Harris said of the Floyd riots — “They’re not going to let up and they should not and we should not.”

And in this, they were successful as the violence spread to multiple cities. Local Tucson reporter Mary Coleman shared this footage of an ICE protest on Wednesday:

Three arrests were made.

Up north, local treasure Katie Daviscourt captured this footage (and a lot more!) from Seattle:

And while 8 people were arrested, many more escaped into the night to do it again.

Even elected officials go into the act, with California Senator Alex Padilla attempting to get himself arrested at Kristi Noem’s recent press conference:

Of course, Padilla and his allies in the press attempted to turn him into the victim in this situation — which is what the whole stunt was about. He wanted an excuse to get in front of the cameras and give a little speech — so here it is:

And after his little speech came the predictable one-sided media stories:

The legend grew until it was almost unrecognizable. Cory Booker went on the Senate Floor and declared Padilla was “forcibly made to kneel before the executive”. Really.

This inflammation of tensions is leading up to this weekend’s “No Kings” protests scheduled to be held around the country. (Not-so-coincidentally timed to conflict with the Army’s 250th birthday celebration.)

But it’s not 2020 anymore. Americans have learned a lot about color revolutions and how US-based NGOs spread discontent in OTHER countries — so we recognize it when it’s happening to us.

I’d bet my life this guy has “connections”

And these “No Kings” protests are ANYTHING but organic. As shown by Data Republican, the funding for these protests comes from exactly the places you’d expect — and exactly the same places as previous protests.

For example, I dove into Tucson’s local “No Kings” protest and found “Democracy United Us”, a loose collection of activist groups that have been “sponsoring” local protests for months. Here’s a blurb from their related press release about this weekend’s protest:

Democratic politicians are even sharing infographics regarding protesting rights!

But why kick off these protests now? First, Democrats need SOMETHING to save their struggling political aspirations. They figure the unrest will help them now just like it helped them in 2020. (You can almost hear the “Vote D in midterms for a return to sanity!)

But more importantly, the country is finally dealing with the illegal immigration issue in a real way. Illegals alter the math in every aspect of regular life — from rent, to jobs, accessibility of public services (including schools), etc.

Entire industries are built around providing these services to people who aren’t even supposed to be here. (Portland folks, you know this better than most!) This includes government programs and government-connected NGOS.

These people will obviously fight for their existence with everything they have, using every resource they can get their hands on. This means ultimately we’re paying for deportations but also the lawsuits trying to stop deportations.

Ultimately, they want to make continuing deportations politically untenable because mid-terms aren’t that far away - they want to run out the clock and claim the Democrats will “get back to normal” (much like they did in 2020 with Biden).

And on that front, they seem to be succeeding as well:

But for most of America, it’s no longer 2020, the attitude of the country is MUCH different — people have no more patience for BS. (Indeed, I get the feeling even MAGA voters are very upset about Trump’s above statement.) The “Maryland father” sob stories simply aren’t working anymore, maybe because Americans have realized that democrats NEVER fight this hard for actual citizens of the country.

Many California citizens may still be upset about how police tracked them down and arrested them during covid (no worries about authoritarianism then, I noticed), while simply standing by and watching the chaos unfold last weekend.

Indeed, “Do what we want or we’ll destroy our cities” isn’t a reasonable demand to begin with, especially when the protestors are waving foreign flags. At some point (which has probably long past), people don’t care if LA becomes (or remains) a hellhole — it’s on the people of LA to fix it because obviously their “leaders” can’t be bothered.

We know people respond to incentives, and California has been building up the perfect collection of incentives for illegals for DECADES. The state’s leaders are all too happy to benefit from increased tax revenue and extra House seats, while making promises to illegals they knew they couldn’t keep.

So from Trump’s perspective, it makes sense to start raids in a target-rich environment like California, as that’s where the snowball effects (on rent, job, etc) will be felt most profoundly. Once that snowball gets rolling and Americans feel the effects, it will be VERY difficult to stop.

So the line is here. (Indeed, it almost HAS to be.)

I hope today’s protests remain peaceful. But I very much doubt they will — and I am certain Trump will be blamed for agitating the “peaceful” protestors if protests turn into riots. Maxine Waters (D-CA43) provided a preview of the playbook this week — Trump shouldn’t agitate the protestors!

On the other hand, Maxine Waters (D-CA43) makes a pretty good case for agitating protestors:

How’d that work out for Alex Padilla?

