I’ve got bad news, fellow Earth-dwellers: the ‘experts’ are at it again. Just over 5 years after gain of function research almost certainly led directly to the covid pandemic (and its uncountable related horrors), idiot scientists are messing around with systems they can’t possibly understand.

Once a laughable plot on “The Simpsons”, dimming the sun is now a laughable policy in the real world. (I preferred when it was confined to TV, myself.) This is a stupid idea for MULTIPLE reasons, but the best one might be that England — famous for its dreary, gloomy skies — could USE a little global warming. (Ditto for Canada, where new Prime Minister Mark Carney says “We have an enormous opportunity to bring climate change into the heart of every financial decision.” They’re spending resources to try to make the weather worse!)

Another important (but obvious) reason this is stupid is because the UK (with the “encouragement” of the government) has been spending resources pushing solar energy. It’s sort of like the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing, except for the hands DO know and they’re actively fighting. (After cooperating to empty your wallet.)

But the most important reason not to screw with the climate is that Earth’s ecosystem works in ways humans can hardly comprehend. Think of it as a pot of soup on the stove — soup that every living thing “eats”. We as humans might like the soup better if it had more salt. We might even have the ability to add salt. But we have no idea what adding the salt will do to the other creatures also eating the soup.

Of course this is just an analogy, and it’s not like we’re ACTUALLY throwing salt into the ecosystem.

Leading an experiment that was intentionally kept under the radar to minimize public backlash, the team started up a high-powered spraying machine and shot microscopic salt aerosol particles hundreds of feet into the morning air.

See, the experts just wanted to keep this a secret because we’re way to stupid to understand their brilliance. It’s like covid censorship, but you don’t even get to know about the topic in the first place. (I guess that actually makes it like gain of function research!)

In that vein, geo-engineering has been a “secret” for a long time — and the people who knew about it were derided as crazy up until like 20 minutes ago. (If you think you’re saving the world by screwing with the climate, at least have enough guts to admit it in public.) Suannee wrote a great guest post about the subject in 2023, and since then I’ve been noticing a significant uptick in what the “experts” are admitting to.

These days, we KNOW how to cool the planet! Just like we KNOW that masks work and lockdowns work and the vaccine stops the spread, right? And wouldn’t you know it….what we KNOW works looks an awful lot like what the “conspiracy theorists” called “chemtrails”.

The researchers will look at two ways of “geoengineering” the planet. One method, known as stratospheric aerosol injection, would involve flying planes high into the atmosphere to release payloads of sulphur dioxide. This chemical would cool the Earth by reflecting a small fraction of sunlight back into space. Scientists know it would have this effect, because the planet cooled by half a degree after the eruption of Mt Pinatubo injected millions of tonnes of the chemical into the atmosphere in 1991.

So what happens when the sun dimming experiments look exactly like what’s going on here in the states? The idea the UK is the first to try this is sort of preposterous to begin with, and knowing how we love to share ideas with them, would it surprise anybody to learn they got it by watching us? Professor of atmospheric science James Haywood wouldn’t be surprised at all.

“It’s important that the UK has a voice in this area, because there will be other players who are actively engaged in the topic. The US is very engaged at the moment. If you want to have a voice at the table you need to be involved in the research.”

Just like that we’ve gone from “you’re crazy to think government is messing with the weather” to “of course the government is messing with the weather!”. This reminds me of the CDC chiding us for “misinformation” while quietly admitting the information is true.

And also like covid, both the theoretical problem AND its solution are based on models — which are ultimately limited by our knowledge and bias in the system. (When you tell the model masks work, the model tells you that masks work. The same is true of climate change solutions.) The “experts” hyperfocus on one variable (typically carbon), and ignore everything else.

Sound familiar?

This is the EXACT same attitude the “experts” still have today. So they’re going to go ahead with their plans regardless of what the rest of us think.

And ALSO like covid, Bill Gates gets his nose in the tent and then turns to government (and juicy government contracts!) to continue the work:

Bill Gates was an early backer, and the tech and fintech industries have piled on since. But we never imagined that the UK government itself would be leading the charge into what is almost universally recognized as the most dangerous and destabilizing sort of research: field trials that risk developing dangerous technology and paving the way for deployment.

This makes a complicated matter even more complicated, because climate change might just be the perfect grift. We obviously have no control-group Earth to compare to. For all intents and purposes, you can just throw a bunch of crap into the air and tell everybody it worked. Even if it didn’t do the one thing it was supposed to do, you can just say the metric would have been worse without the intervention. Not to mention, many of these experiments wouldn’t even show hypothetical results for DECADES! From the The Institution of Engineering and Technology article above:

….some of the larger-scale interventions would need to run for decades before their impacts are felt.

But perhaps most importantly — despite the wailings about “saving democracy” in the United States and its allies, NOBODY ACTUALLY VOTED FOR ANY OF THIS, nor for any of the “experts” like Fauci! Just like how we never got a vote on lockdowns or masks or vaccine mandates, the “experts” just do whatever they want to the climate, and tell us about it after (they think) it’s too late for us to do anything about.

But also just like covid, we have power, too — none bigger than the ability to (very loudly) say NO MORE. At least these days they can’t credibly call you crazy……

