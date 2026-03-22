As the war in Iran (which totally isn’t a war, but is also a war we’ve already won!) approaches its (first) “monthiversary,” frustration’s growing among multiple sectors of Americans — the left, because Donald Trump is doing…..anything; the right, because Iran didn’t just roll over and cry uncle; and libertarians like me, who’ve realized that everybody involved in “reporting” the event is lying directly to our faces.

In many ways, the current situation resembles a speedrun of America circa 2006. At that time FOX was still pumping out pro-war propaganda and telling us to “stay the course”, but Democrats had “turned” on the Iraq war and stations like CNN were constantly publishing articles about why Iraq was a doomed enterprise.

This certainly wasn’t the start of our political media split, but it was the first time I remember that didn’t specifically revolve around politics. (Nobody was surprised FOX came down for Bush and CNN came down for Gore in 2000, for example.)

But this gap has reached monumental (and perhaps unfixable) proportions. Turn on FOX or another Trump-supporting station today and you’ll relive all the greatest hits of the Iraq war — we’ll be greeted as liberators, the people are ready to rise up against the evil government, we can’t let the smoking gun come in the form of a mushroom cloud, the whole thing should take just a couple months! After watching the Iraq debacle, I cannot accept these arguments at face value. (Despite what Senator Graham suggests below, there is no magic “we win” button.)

After an hour of FOX you could flip on CNN and you’d be surprised to learn that not only has Iran not been destroyed, they’re planning on dragging out the war as long as possible. The mainstream media’s already running breathless stories citing “senior administration officials” discussing putting boots on the ground in Iran. After the Russiagate debacle, I cannot accept these arguments at face value either.

Oh, and after the debacle of the last two presidential elections, I cannot accept “public polling” as a valid reflection of public sentiment instead of a way to manufacture that sentiment.

Nobody in their right mind would trust the word of our intelligence community, who’s been itching to go to war with Iran for decades — and has been attempting to sabotage Trump terms before he was even voted in. (If you wanted to torpedo the GOP’s chances midterms, and therefore the second Trump term, getting us involved in an “unwinnable” Middle Eastern conflict is likely the best way to accomplish your goals.)

I certainly can’t trust the word of other government officials like Scott Bessent, who are trying to convince us that lifting sanctions on a tiny amount of Iranian oil —about a day and a half worth — will somehow keep oil prices down 33%.

How stupid do we think Iran is? Do we REALLY think they’re going to sell this oil somewhere that we can just steal the profits? If allowing them to sell their oil ACKTUALLY helps us, why would they keep doing it?

Later in the interview (full version at the end of the article), Bessent made the following statement:

“Fifty days of temporary elevated prices – prices will come off on the other side – for 50 years of not having an Iranian regime with a nuclear weapon, the American people, they are beginning to understand, thanks to President Trump, that there is no prosperity without security,” he said.

This sets off almost every alarm bell I have. There’s no reason to think high prices will be limited to 50 days, and there’s no reason to think that what we’re currently doing will prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon for 50 years.

It reminds me of how Fauci kept confidently spewing bullshit so we’d swallow the government covid spin — or maybe how the economists told us inflation was “transitory” so the government could keep overheating the money printer.

So when everybody’s trying to spin reality into what they wish it to be, who can you trust to tell you the truth?

Nobody.

As frustrating as it is, at some point you have to realize with all the lies flying around, we’re not much more than spectators here — sadly fulfilling the prophecy of OG Neocon Karl Rove:

“We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality — judiciously, as you will — we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors . . . and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.”

Today, “history’s actors” are threatening one another over social media:

And in the most predictable response ever…

And in the most predictable response ever…

“You'll soon find out what's gonna happen with the deadline on the power plants — the result will be very good.



There will be a total destruction of Iran and it's going to work great.”

So the war that isn’t a war spirals on, even after we won it like three times last week.

I’m not great at the “sit back and hope it works out for the best” strategy, but that’s where I find myself here. I doubt very much that actually overthrowing Iran’s government will be worth the cost that it will likely take — and I also doubt that it would work out for the best even if we pulled it off.

But that doesn’t mean I’m rooting against the USA or rooting for the Iranian government — it just means I understand we can’t just snap our fingers and reshape the world as we wish it were. (Example: Expecting Iranians armed with nothing but their limp dicks to overthrow their death cult leaders.)

I supported Trump in the last election because Harris was terrible. I root for him now because he’s the President — but Trump’s just as fallible as the rest of us. Questioning the wisdom of his decisions doesn’t make me any more unpatriotic than questioning Bush’s decisions in Iraq did.

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At least we got a hilarious meme out of the deal?

Scott Bessent’s full “Meet the Press” interview: