Screaming into the Void

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Heyjude's avatar
Heyjude
5h

Could we have maintained a Cold War situation with the mullahs as we did with the USSR, waiting for them to collapse under the weight of their own faulty ideas? No.

Whatever the Soviets were, they were not a 7th century dealt cult masquerading as a religion. They could be dealt with rationally. Not so with radical Islamists. This situation was always going to end in a hot war.

Was this the right time? I don’t know. But sooner or later Western Civilization was going to have to deal with radical Islam using physical force. It was inevitable.

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9 replies by SimulationCommander and others
Martyn's avatar
Martyn
5h

Just because Lindsey Graham is for it doesn’t automatically mean it’s a bad plan, though I’ll concede that his endorsement isn’t a positive indicator.

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2 replies by SimulationCommander and others
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