In many ways, the second Donald Trump presidency feels exactly like his first. Every day Americans wake up and are confronted with a cacophony of well-coordinated media (and opposition party, but I repeat myself) attacks. Every day, the media declares the sky is falling and we’ve now IRREVERSABLY SLID INTO FASCISM.

Back in Trump’s first term, the major avenue of attack was Russiagate. For years and years, the media (and Adam Schiff) claimed to be in possession of secret evidence that would Finally Take Down Trump. More than one ‘expert’ called Trump a Russian agent.

Of course, Russiagate was an elaborate hoax to justify the Obama administration spying on the Trump campaign — and everybody involved knew it at the time. After the charges fell apart (no thanks to the mainstream media), Anti-Trump forces focused on impeaching him for his phone call with Vladimir Zelensky. (Here, Adam Schiff once again stood in front of the world and lied his face off.)

When the Democrats impeachment theater failed in early February 2020, they needed something else to continue the Trump doomsday narrative. Covid provided the perfect opportunity, and Democrats pivoted from “Everything’s fine, come out and party with us!” to “WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIE AND IT’S TRUMP’S FAULT”.

I don’t want to harp on this too much in this article (since I’ve done it so much in the past), but this Matt Orfalea video is the perfect example of the hysterical media ignoring facts and pushing their political narrative during covid.

Remember, in February 2020, Anthony Fauci wrote a paper suggesting the IFR of covid could be considerably less than 1%, something akin to a seasonal flu.

Yet when Donald Trump repeated that estimate less than a week later, the press RELENTLESSLY hounded him, saying the “real” number was the 3.4% being peddled by the WHO. Over and over, reporters mocked “Trump’s hunch” and told him he should be listening to the “experts” that he has at his disposal.

Experts like Anthony Fauci, who just said the same thing Trump did.

But the press never once mentioned that. They never attacked Fauci for saying it. Hell, they might not have even known Fauci HAD said it. (If it’s not in the Morning Talking Points, it might as well not exist.) Instead, they called Trump a dangerous idiot.

After this came the “misinformation” censorship and the silencing of anybody who pointed out that Trump was getting his information directly from Fauci. (Who by that time had “pivoted” along with the Democrats.)

Just before the 2020 election we saw the media once again refuse to media when they parroted “Russian disinformation” about Hunter’s laptop — which was the easiest story in the world to verify.

After the election was the coordinated cover-up of President Biden’s mental decline. (Today, those who did the covering-up now get rich writing books about it.) This was a powerful wake-up call to many Americans that the press wasn’t exactly objective in their reporting.

The ironic thing here is originally I wasn’t much of a Trump fan at all — I just couldn’t stand the dishonest way the press covered every Trump-related story. Me being me, I hunted down primary sources and discovered that nearly every story was blown out of proportion using barely true verbiage. Thus, I spent more time defending Trump from stupid accusations than attacking him for the stuff I hated. (In Trump’s first term, the bump stock ban comes to mind.)

Even when I disagree with Trump’s actions — as in the Abrego Garcia case — it’s difficult to express that over my disgust for the completely dishonest way the media handles the issues. (How many times did we hear “Maryland father” before the evidence came out?) Yes, the Trump administration mistakenly deported Garcia to the wrong place. And while technically, “wrongly deported” is a true term, it intentionally obfuscates the fact Garcia had a valid deportation order and the issue was the destination, not the deportation.

(Fun update I saw coming like a week ago:)

“Bringing him back and retrying him wouldn't bother me, but I leave that up to my lawyer,” Trump said. “You could bring him back and retry him.”

And from all appearances, the Anti-Trump strategy seems to be the same today as it was in 2016 — coordinated media attacks declaring the end of democracy, along with a defiant judicial system undermining Trump’s presidential authority at every turn.

Who’s in charge of the Executive branch, anyway?

So today when I started reading the news and found countless breathless stories about the End of Democracy now that Trump Is Arresting Judges, I figured there was probably a little more to the story than Bernie Sanders was suggesting.

And (unsurprisingly) there WAS more to the story.

Diving into the court records, we see the criminal complaint against Judge Dugan:

According to the complaint (which, it should be noted, is the government’s side of the story), Judge Dugan found out ICE agents were in the building waiting to make an arrest. She then directed the target of the arrest out the jury door and away from the waiting officers.

So while this IS the government’s side of the story, it seems like we’ve got a whole lot of “reliable” witnesses who can corroborate the charges. And those charges are serious indeed. Serious enough to warrant further investigation, which is what’s happening now.

Not the End of America.

Not the Rise of Fascism.

Just the wailing of a dishonest press that cheered on Trump’s lawyers getting arrested with the snide comment

I’d love to get to the point where we could actually discuss the reality (including the dangers!) of a Trump presidency — but it seems like every day it’s a struggle just to cut through the chorus of BS talking points being spouted by liars.

