Screaming into the Void

Brian DeLeon
24mEdited

I’ll say it again: Adam Schiff lied in public, to the public many times, and went unpunished. Instead, he was rewarded for his anti-Trump stand and was just elected to the US Senate by the thoughtful voters of California.

Schiff would have been elected either way because California voters are uninformed and the Democrats in the state rig all of the elections (n no actual proof of this, but it’s pretty obvious).

SCA
4m

The Judge Dugan story gets even more interesting. She used to work for Catholic Charities, that holy organization getting rich off of human trafficking--though getting a lot less rich, or starting to become strangely poor now that USAID funding has been ruthlessly cut.

We have two years--actually a little less now--to build a real coalition of people who won't take this shit no more, and to demolish both political parties because plenty plenty Republicans are just waiting for Trump to be over. Most of them do not want him to do any more winning on anything.

