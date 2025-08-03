Let’s tackle those things in reverse order. First, what the liars are saying about it:

This is almost certainly not true. (For reasons we’ll get to shortly.) Rolling Stone needs to take some press classes from the New York Times:

THAT’S how you do it. “Made by Russian spies” is technically correct, because the emails were Russian summaries of intercepted American correspondence, and who else would be doing that ‘work'? This leads the reader to ASSUME the Russians “made it up,” which is almost certainly NOT true.

The emails in question supposedly summarize communications between then-Chairwoman of the DNC Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Leonard Benardo, bigwig in the Soros-backed Open Society.

Summaries of these emails begin in January, 2016.

The March 2016 memo had two bombshells. The first claimed Obama agreed to run cover for Hillary and her email server scandal:

And the second is that the Clinton campaign was cooking up some sort of Trump/Russian collusion story. (In MARCH 2016)

This tracks with what we now know from the leaked Podesta email discussing the plan to “swift boat” Trump back in February 2016. (While he was ahead but was far from a lock on the nomination.)

However, the REAL bombshells come in the form of late-July communications between Wasserman-Schultz and Benardo. (Remember again, these are Russian summaries of documents that — so far — we do not have.)

Almost a week before the FBI opens its investigation, Benardo comments that “it will be a long-term affair to demonize Putin and Trump” and that later “the FBI will put more oil into the fire.” (This is exactly what happened.)

“To undermine the forces of good in the elections in the interest of Donald Trump.”

This was just a day after Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager Robby Mook went on CNN and claimed the Russians hacked and released the DNC emails in order to help elect Donald Trump. (Probably just a coincidence)

Perhaps the most important email:

Obviously the part that jumps out here is “HRC approved Julia’s idea about Trump and Russian hackers hampering US elections,” once again FOUR DAYS before the FBI actually opened the investigation.

But if your ears perked up at “critical infrastructure,” you’re not alone. Flashback to the 114-page DNI drop on July 18, when James Clapper made this comment in response to an August 31 email:

“Elections are critical infrastructure” is how they justified the extreme levels of internet censorship — because if you’re “lowering confidence” in our elections, you’re somehow guilty of INTERFERING with the elections, and therefore anything goes.

It’s possible the Benardo email was the origin of this maneuver.

All in order to stop Hillary Clinton from being embarrassed about her illegal email server.

I was unable to nail down EXACTLY when the IC got this intelligence from the Dutch/T1, the Annex says “late July,” which doesn’t help too much since the emails were written in late July. If the IC had this intelligence on July 25, though, it means something MUCH different than if they got it on July 31. (This is going to happen vs. This is happening)

But using the very latest possible date, July 31, means the IC got this information the same day the FBI opened “Crossfire Hurricane.” A few days later, a high-level meeting was held to discuss the matter.

Instead of reconsidering their investigation, the FBI seemingly dove into the plot with both feet, even failing to thoroughly examine the 8 hard drives worth of stolen documents. (Almost like they didn’t want to corroborate what they suspected!)

Soon after, then-CIA director John Brennan called Russia warning about interfering in the election. Interesting to note the T1 intelligence source dried up afterward — meaning Brennan possibly burned an operation so the Russians & Dutch wouldn’t see what Hillary was up to….. (Although it’s likely the Russians continued getting the information, just without us getting the summaries of it.)

Just a few days later, the CIA delivered its fraudulent “new” assessment — in secret — to the highest levels of the Obama administration, effectively ALSO joining in the plot.

So it looks bad. Like, REAL bad. But it should be stressed once again these are not original, verified documents. So the Durham Annex is also NOT the smoking gun that PROVES the conspiracy.

HOWEVER, the Durham Annex IS Snoop Dogg-in-an-Impala levels of smoke, except the smoke’s in the form of a treasure map saying “THE SMOKING GUN IS RIGHT HERE,” with a giant X over FBI HQ.

And who runs the FBI now?

Grab your popcorn!

