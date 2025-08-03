Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SCA's avatar
SCA
16h

It's rather grimly hilarious though what a pathetic schnook villain our Debbie is. Out of her depth even in this.

And Brennan has the unparalleled gift of making Putin look like a lesser scumbag. A singularly vile human being.

Aren't we in the strangest of karmic times though? All these guys know that Trump Redux is a different breed of Stoberhund. I hope there's a dedicated Doge-type to keep an eye on who and what will be dark-funding these guys' lawyers. They're not gonna be bankrupted like what they did to Flynn but let's hope there's some serious sweating.

And I sure hope Hillary lives long enough to see every scrap of whatever legacy she imagined for herself utterly, utterly utterly destroyed. I hope there's no dementia in her future. Let her seethe until her last moment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by SimulationCommander and others
Bill Pieper's avatar
Bill Pieper
14h

"claimed the Russians hacked and released the DNC emails" and we know that was physically impossible thanks to Bill Binney because, as Binney explained, the speed of the data transfer was far too fast to have been a hack from outside the local network. Of course, when Binney went public with this information (which is easily provable and well understood by network techies) he was ignored, not only by legacy whore media but the FBI and every other comrade in Soviet DC. This was very, very early in the whole sordid process.

The most logical conclusion based on hard physical evidence is that someone *cough* *cough* Seth Rich *cough* *cough* working inside the DNC who had access to the relevant server transferred the data to a physical drive and carried the drive out of the building.

I am not going to get all hot and bothered about this until we see actual arrests of major players, because we have had the rug pulled out from under us too many times before when it looked like some of these shitweasels in Mordor on the Potomac were actually going to be held to account. I do understand however, that until many of the treasonous scumlords are removed from the putrid lawless swamp that rules us, there is no point in prosecuting any of them.

Until I see big hitters, Brennan, Comey, et al, and yes, Killary too, until they are indicted outside of DC for crimes that will ensure they die in prison AND are forced to relinquish their considerable personal fortunes, I will not get too excited about any of this. But I do think this is the real deal, so I remain hopeful it will happen, finally. It's been a long effing road though.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by SimulationCommander
63 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 SimulationCommander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture