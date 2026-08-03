(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Success! Not only have we made it to another Monday (just barely, in some cases) and another pawsitivity post, the house is starting to resemble a house again! (We’ll ignore the ripped up flooring for now.)

Reminder of what it looked like last week:

See! You won’t even know unless you look.

Here’s the good stuff I saw online this week!

Democrats after Fauci’s “appearance” in front of Congress:

AI proponents: “The future is here!”

The future that’s here:

King of the Mountain, squirrel-style:

Only in America…

Happiest fish in the world, though.

Royals pitcher Randy Dobnak used to play for the Minnesota Twins. This week, the Royals were in Minneapolis and Dobnak pitched a gem of a game. (The only one we won on the roadtrip, grumble grumble.)

But it was Dobnak’s daughter who stole the show that day, helping out the Twins’ grounds crew after the game:

She’s hired!

How to ensure there’s not a second date — a play-by-play guide.

“Sorry, I’m busy washing my hair the rest of my life.”

Watching the predictable reaction of the press to all the stuff we knew years ago:

Also, orders are off the charts!

This weekend local legend Travis Neliton shared this amazing video of his dog (already complete with sound effects)!

Fox foraging for food, finds favorite fruit:

We all have that one friend…or ARE that one friend.

OK, it’s been long enough that I feel comfortable sharing this:

Thanks to Gen Chang for the link!

Thanks to Antila H. Belist for altering the way I see the world…

This adorable baby loves ice cream, but knows it’s important to share with dad!

Or dad’s shirt, either way!

That’s what I’ve got for you today, Screamers! Now’s your chance to fill up the comment section with your own funny clips or memes — and don’t forget to let me know which of today’s offerings was your favorite!

If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share