Screaming into the Void

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E. Grogan's avatar
E. Grogan
2d

I LOVE the "redneck invention" one! I live in the woods in Mississippi with lots of creeks around me so...

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1 reply by SimulationCommander
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SCA
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The dogs and the ball made me think of me, trying to get bits of eggshell out of the bowl before I add the eggs to a recipe. Same slow baffled frustration.

And--grandpa turned out to be a pretty resilient old guy, didn't he?

And--them squirrels made me flinch out loud. They seemed mighty resilient too though.

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