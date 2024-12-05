The Astonishing Power of Encouragement (and Discouragement) in 12 Sentences
I consider my ability to arouse enthusiasm among men the greatest asset I possess. The way to develop the best in a person is by appreciation and encouragement. —Charles M. Schwab
(Note from Sim: Since it looks like we’re not getting a Daniel Penny verdict today, enjoy this brief TriTorch guest article! If you have an idea for your own guest article, contact me and we’ll make it happen!)
By Unknown:
As a group of frogs were traveling through the woods, two of them fell into a deep pit. When the other frogs crowded around the pit and saw how deep it was, they told the two frogs that there was no hope left for them.
However, the two frogs decided to ignore what the others were saying and they proceeded to try and jump out of the pit.
Despite their efforts, the group of frogs at the top of the pit were still saying that they should just give up. That they would never make it out.
Eventually, one of the frogs took heed to what the others were saying and he gave up, falling down to his death. The other frog continued to jump as hard as he could. Again, the crowd of frogs yelled at him to stop the pain and just die.
He jumped even harder and finally made it out. When he got out, the other frogs said, “Did you not hear us?”
The frog explained to them that he was deaf. He thought they were encouraging him the entire time.
Note from Simulation Commander & TriTorch: Thanks to all of you who have encouraged and supported this work over the years. You are the reason it is still alive—That’s an incredibly powerful force you wield. Our best wishes and encouragement go out to all of you and to everyone in your lives.
A word of encouragement from a teacher to a child can change a life. A word of encouragement from a spouse can save a marriage. A word of encouragement from a leader can inspire a person to reach their potential.
—John C Maxwell
While poking around the internet for research, I came across this little nugget yesterday……
You know what that means…..it’s cake time!
Happy Birthday Leslie! Thanks for Screaming along side us!
Regarding the final image: “call or text someone in your life you disagree with politically…Just say hello and remember there is more that unites than divides us.”
Sim this is so ironic, as this article was being published I was writing this message to a friend who is fighting with another over politics:
Careful there my friend, one of the few things I am exceptionally well versed in is that politics is one step shy of mind control. The likely outcome of this is that the two of you will keep banging your heads together until your friendship is fractured beyond repair.
When you deal with someone’s politics, you’re also dealing with their sense of self-worth. Offending that by being right, is a recipe for inducing anguish in your sparring partner. It’s powerful stuff: nobody ever wants to be wrong or believe they’ve been fooled.
I hope I am wrong and healing ensues from this exercise. [The goal is to find common ground] Best of luck to both of you.
But
Just ask yourself, what’s more important: this friendship or winning this argument? In these days of ultra polarization and politicalization, these typically tend to be the only choices available. Is it better to fight a practically unwinnable and futile battle and endanger a sacred friendship that transcends petty politics, or to yield and invite him out for a beer? That’s a powerful and heavy choice to make.
What’s the risk/benefit analysis here?
More info on political mind control here:
https://tritorch.com/folly
I would add that acceptance beats understanding nearly all the time.