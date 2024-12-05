(Note from Sim: Since it looks like we’re not getting a Daniel Penny verdict today, enjoy this brief TriTorch guest article! If you have an idea for your own guest article, contact me and we’ll make it happen!)

By Unknown:

As a group of frogs were traveling through the woods, two of them fell into a deep pit. When the other frogs crowded around the pit and saw how deep it was, they told the two frogs that there was no hope left for them.



However, the two frogs decided to ignore what the others were saying and they proceeded to try and jump out of the pit.



Despite their efforts, the group of frogs at the top of the pit were still saying that they should just give up. That they would never make it out.



Eventually, one of the frogs took heed to what the others were saying and he gave up, falling down to his death. The other frog continued to jump as hard as he could. Again, the crowd of frogs yelled at him to stop the pain and just die.



He jumped even harder and finally made it out. When he got out, the other frogs said, “Did you not hear us?”



The frog explained to them that he was deaf. He thought they were encouraging him the entire time.

Note from Simulation Commander & TriTorch: Thanks to all of you who have encouraged and supported this work over the years. You are the reason it is still alive—That’s an incredibly powerful force you wield. Our best wishes and encouragement go out to all of you and to everyone in your lives.

A word of encouragement from a teacher to a child can change a life. A word of encouragement from a spouse can save a marriage. A word of encouragement from a leader can inspire a person to reach their potential. —John C Maxwell

