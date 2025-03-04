While we wait for Trump’s speech to (most of) Congress tonight, let’s check in on how last month’s “We should take over Gaza” statement is going…….
Imagine that.
It reminds me of something, but I just can’t put my finger on it……
That’s it!
Should be an interesting speech…….
AHHHH-HA!
The next step of winning on each of these would be:
1) Keeping US taxpayer dollars away from the rebuilding of Gaza
2) Ensuring the deal in Ukraine actually ends the war under whatever terms the sides can agree upon.
In most countries, haggling over the price of a good is commonplace and expected. Only in America would someone take offense to an outrageous opening offer.
OK, maybe Canada too.
Did I just hear there's a blue-light special on Greenland?