Screaming into the Void

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Rosemary B's avatar
Rosemary B
13h

Your kitties are the cutest -- I feel like snuggling in with them.

I am so so glad the dog was saved by his mommy. Now fix that porch!

We sold our house in two days! We even got the ultimate bidding war among 7 offers.

We are so glad to get this done and done!

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1 reply by SimulationCommander
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
13h

It would be nice to be able to enjoy all the positivity but for many it may be a bit too soon after receiving the news about Lindsey Graham. Champagne can cause a hell of a hangover.

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5 replies by SimulationCommander and others
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