(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

How Monday goes when you don’t have a positivity post to read:

Summer is the time for good clean fun in the water!

Kudos to the soundtrack editor for this one!

Speaking of soundtrack editing, it took a while for me to choose the right one for this video, but I think I nailed it.

Funny but true:

This week I found out about the Schiphol Clock inside (where else) Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands. This genius art display features a “man” inside the clock, meticulously painting and erasing the hands of the clock over the course of the day.

What a cool idea!

It’s okay not to be good at everything you do…

…you’re probably good at lots of other stuff!

One of the craziest catches you’ll ever see:

Yes, that’s an out even though he ended up off the field!

This is the perfect type of harmless prank:

Companies are very excited about new “AI-powered products.”

The products:

Why Libertarians aren’t as successful as the DSA when it comes to winning elections:

How to become a cook in the army:

Step 1: Start as a machine gunner.

Congratulations! You’re now a cook in the army.

Thanks to Damien McKenna for this compilation of friendly dogs!

I’m specifically NOT posting the video of the Little League umpire repeatedly being hit in the nuts. You’re welcome, guys.

And I have just enough room to include this adorable picture of Bonnie & Gangster napping away yesterday’s rainstorm:

We should all be so lucky!

That wraps up this week’s collection! Surely there’s something here that can power you through the rest of the work week…or at least convince you to sleep through it! Which video was your favorite this week?

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