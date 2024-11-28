Happy Thanksgiving, Screamers! Although this is technically only an American holiday, I consider all foreign Screamers as honorary Americans — especially today! We’ve got a lot to be thankful for this year — doubly so when you consider where we have been and where we could have gone.

I know I personally have a lot to be thankful for today — a momma who raised me to know better, to start with! But also the amazing group of people who spend time on this ‘Stack, keeping us all sane in an insane world. Only a few years ago some of you were being barred from family gatherings — so we made a new family! One with too many ‘crazy’ aunts and uncles, perhaps, but what family’s perfect?

I know today’s probably a busy day, but if you have time before dinner or after dinner, pop in and let us know what you’re grateful for this year! I’m guessing that high on the list will be no longer living in this nightmare —

