Screaming into the Void

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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
2d

> After all, if you don’t understand something — just smack it, repeatedly!

Me, in the server room...

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4 replies by SimulationCommander and others
SCA's avatar
SCA
2d

Geez was I relieved to see this email.

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3 replies by SimulationCommander and others
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