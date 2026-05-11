Great news, Screamers! My time as a “real” Doggie Daddy has come to an end, and (somewhat surprisingly) everybody survived! (It was touch and go there for a while.) I’m still a fan of dogs, but the last couple weeks have me like:

This whole thing turned into much more of an ordeal than I thought it would (mostly because I was unable to post), so to make up for my absence around here I’ve paused all paid billing until the end of the month! This should function as an extension of your existing subscription with nothing required on your end.

All that out of the way, it’s time to celebrate Mother’s Day! Maybe your mom is like this one, who had “Ride on a boat” as part of her bucket list!

Got that ride in JUST in time!

My mom’s much easier to please…I know her favorite time of the week is the positivity post, so today we’re jumping the gun a little with this supersized edition of the (normally) Monday post!

First up, we kick Whack-A-Mole up a notch with new TWO-WAY hole technology!

Finally, we can get those moles where they live!

George the Goose had long dreamed of becoming the first goose in Major League Baseball. Finally, his dream came true when he appeared in this game at Wrigley Field:

However, George quickly realized the game wasn’t for him, after all — he flew away into the night, never to be seen again.

This furry fan had Franscico Lindor played perfectly!

Good boy! (Or girl?)

“How’s little Tommy?”



”Great, he’s been spending a lot of time with that pitching machine you bought him!”

The time being spent with the pitching machine:

When you know, you know, you know?

Kitty discovers, and is shocked by, the existence of ice.

After all, if you don’t understand something — just smack it, repeatedly!

I know I’ve said it before, but beach cats are undefeated:

The most wholesome video on the internet:

Man’s oversized dog greets him when he comes home:

My undersized cat greets me when I come home:

He’s so sentimental!

In this video, Sapphires Animations imagines British police coming to the United States to police the speech of Americans:

Spot on!

When the crowd demands more cow content, I provide more cow content!

Differences between dogs and cats, example #943202

This one’s for Arne — all 4 Golden Girls chilling on their little black chair!

Just a pack of monkeys enjoying a box of bananas:

Told you!

That’s what I’ve got for you in this week’s positivity post, Screamers! Hope you enjoyed it — Monday will be here before we know it!

If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

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