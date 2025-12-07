(Note: Today’s article is too long for some email programs, so make sure you use the Substack app or visit the website to ensure you get the full story! This one is LONG, take breaks if you have to!)

Despite my best efforts, I continue to grow both older and wiser — and part of this growth is understanding the shortcomings of my earlier political beliefs. Although I’m a fairly staunch libertarian, I cannot ignore data from the real world. Previously, this has led to articles arguing for (a little bit) more enforcement of current drug laws and the closing of our borders (at least while we’re running the welfare state).

Today’s “libertarian” topic we’re discussing is sports gambling. From a purely libertarian perspective, gambling of (almost) all kinds should be legal. (Remember, “legal” does not equal “moral” — it just means we don’t want to lock you up for it.) But — just like the drug war and the border — we can’t turn out heads from the consequences of that stance.

The recent explosion in sports betting is due to a 2018 Supreme Court decision overturning the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 by ruling the federal government could either regulate sports gambling or leave it to the states, but they couldn’t force the states to uphold a federal gambling ban (a rare example of the courts acknowledging the 10th Amendment). Here’s a little more info:

The Supreme Court’s decision in Murphy v. NCAA, delivered on May 14, 2018, was a victory for New Jersey. The Court found that a provision of PASPA was unconstitutional because it violated the anti-commandeering doctrine. This legal principle, from the Tenth Amendment, establishes that the federal government cannot issue direct orders to state legislatures to enact or enforce federal policies. In its 6-3 opinion, the Court reasoned that PASPA’s prohibition on states “authorizing” sports gambling forced states to maintain laws that they might otherwise wish to repeal. Justice Samuel Alito explained that the Constitution gives Congress the power to regulate activities directly, but it does not permit Congress to control how states govern. By preventing states from repealing their own prohibitions on sports betting, PASPA was commandeering the state legislative process.

This, predictably, led to a massive uptick in sports gambling — and revenue for the sports gambling industry (and also cash-starved states that allowed them):

“Last year saw brick-and-mortar revenue growth slow, while online gaming and sports betting continued to grow,” AGA vice president of research David Forman said during the call. “These past few years have reshaped the industry, and the revenue pie, while it’s much bigger, looks very different than it used to. That’s increasingly driven by new online gaming options available to more people than ever before.” Forman said 30% of all commercial gaming revenue came from digital sources in 2024, compared to 25% in 2023 and 13% in 2021.

The linked ESPN article (and ESPN itself) shows just how deeply gambling culture has already infiltrated the world of sports. Attached to the article is a 7-minute video outlining a few of the week’s “bad beats” — bets that went south at the very end of the game (and often in “garbage time” when the outcome has been decided).

In fact, nearly EVERY sports show is now inundated with sports gambling advertisements — and not just during the commercial breaks. Pre-game shows run down the betting odds (and often offer picks based on them), halftime shows are sponsored by sports betting sites (and of course show live odds!), and even the play-by-play guys are reading sports betting promos during the game.

Disgustingly, some people even wager on the Little League World Series.

With the betting world always in your face (and always at your fingertips), it’s easy to see why roughly 30% of Americans have placed a wager on a sporting event in 2024. When discussing the ‘target market’ for sports, men 18 to 34, that number jumps up to nearly 50% — even as 20% of them have lost money they couldn’t afford to lose.

But the issues of sports gambling affect a lot more than just the bettors. The NCAA reports that 1 in 3 high-profile athletes receive abusive messages from someone with a betting interest. At the professional level, these threats are received by nearly everybody in uniform.

Now that sports gambling is legal in many states and widespread, this kind of abuse has become increasingly common and unavoidable part of players’ lives. It’s an unintended consequence of opening up this revenue floodgate.

In late October, Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was arrested for allegedly taking part in mafia-run rigged poker games.

And although Billups wasn’t arrested for gambling on his sport, many others have fallen victim to the allure of easy money. In this case, Jontay Porter disclosed non-public information about his physical condition to bettors, who immediately wagered that Porter would have a bad game. (Interestingly, the suspicious bets were not paid.)

Last month, Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase was indicted for rigging PITCHES when he was on the mound. Clase often threw terrible, unhittable pitches on the first offering of an at-bat — because in the modern world of sports betting, you can even wager on individual pitches.

Although these are a few of the most recent and high-profile examples, the list of players in trouble for gambling is MUCH longer than I thought. It seems that even rich athletes can’t resist the allure of a quick buck at the behest of gamblers — something I feel like we used to understand as a society.

Modern Sports Gambling Basics

The first thing to understand about modern sports betting is that it’s all-encompassing. As you can see by the bet365 screenshot below, not only can you bet on specific teams to win — you can wager on the performance of a specific player or the occurrence of a specific event.

Click to enlarge

In fact, it turns out MOST people are wagering on these “prop bets” that have little to do with the outcome of the actual game.

73% of bettors like to participate in prop bets, or bets made on small events that don’t affect the outcome of a game, such as a player making a certain number of shots or passes or who will score first.

This is how you get bettors upset that John Smith scored 8 points instead of 10, even though his team won by 30.

Another important aspect of modern sports betting is that it’s CONSTANT. Some sites allow you to wager on if the next made basket will be a 2 or 3 pointer, for example. This means that even when the game is effectively decided, money’s still changing hands on prop bets up until the game is over.

And with all of these bets come DATA. So much data that your poor little human brain is probably overwhelmed by it all. At all times, the odds of the game are constantly being adjusted — and the market adjusts to changes to those odds nearly instantly.

Here’s an example of a fairly typical basketball game — you can see how the odds change as the game plays out. In this snapshot example, for every 59 cents you put on Virginia Tech, you’d end up with 1 dollar if they won. Conversely, for every 41 cents you put on Florida, you’d end up with 1 dollar if they won.

Live odds are beating heart of modern sports gambling, with win percentage constantly being adjusted and re-adjusted as play unfolds. Interestingly enough, the market moves SO QUICKLY that you see it move even before the play is broadcast to your TV. This creates a situation in which you sort of know what’s about to happen on TV because of how much the market moved, and in what direction. (This is especially obvious in football, where turnovers are MASSIVE swings in game odds.)

The early days — lots of losing

Despite the odds and the establishment pressure, I’ve refrained from sports gambling (other than the occasional small bet with friends) my whole life. Although I enjoy a good poker session now and again, sports gambling was never really alluring because I have zero control over the outcome. (In poker, you’re never FORCED to put money into the pot, blinds aside.) I think it’s fair to say that when it comes to gambling, I’m fairly risk averse.

But over the Thanksgiving holiday a buddy told me about a promo for a site he was on, I figured I could use my portion of the bonus to “investigate” what all the hoopla was about so I could then write about the experience. So I “bravely” put $10 into the site, which was matched by the promo bonus— giving me a $20 bankroll for my experiment. I decided to eschew bets on particular players, or combo bets (called parlays) that are more difficult to win but pay well when they hit.

At first, I took the task fairly casually — placing $5 bets before a game started and riding them out until they won or it was obvious they couldn’t win. If the latter, I’d cash out whatever was left of my bet and put it on the other team. In this way, it was difficult to lose the entire bet unless the game went down to the wire and there was no time to “flop” teams.

This strategy was wildly unsuccessful, as I consistently chose the wrong teams on Thanksgiving and the Black Friday game the next day. My $20 quickly shrunk to just over $7 and it was obvious I needed to change the way I was looking at this task.

At this point, I was reminded of a saying in the poker world about playing poker professionally —

And specifically —

To actually make a living playing poker, you need to treat poker like a job. A high-pressure, ultra-competitive, full-time job where you are the product. It requires your full attention, your time, your energy, and yes, your money.

This was a very fair point. Until re-reading this quote, I was doing none of those things, and instead simply betting on sports and hoping to win — as if I could beat the market solely due to my pregame insights. I’m so vain, I probably think this song is about me.

To really get into this, I had to forget everything I thought I knew and look at the actual data in front of me — data that was to this point pretty depressing.

A change in strategy — and results

Ironically, my turnaround came about when I stopped thinking about sports betting as being about betting on sports, and started applying game theory.

Imagine you come across a man running a coin flipping game with a little twist — instead of the standard 50/50 odds, in this game you only need to wager 49 cents to win a dollar if you guess the flip correctly. In addition, you can bet BOTH sides of the flip. (For the purposes of this theory, his offer is legit — this does NOT translate to the real world.)

In this situation, the logical thing to do is take BOTH sides of the coin flip for 98 cents and take the 2% guaranteed profit — and to do this as many times as possible. This remains true even if you only have an edge on one side of the flip, as you’ll earn 1 cent half the time but never lose anything. Flip away!

Using that thinking, I decided my new strategy would be to attempt to bet on BOTH teams when the live odds guaranteed I’d be spending less than $1 per “flip” of the coin. A quick glance at the 3.3% interest rate on my bank account, and I decided my target would be a moderate 10% — meaning I’d “lock in” my wins whenever I could secure a 10% profit.

This also appealed to my risk averse nature, because I only place half of a bet at once, holding the other half for when the odds dipped to the target price. If that never happened, I was only out part of what I had set aside. But once the profit was locked in, I could attempt another round of wagering in an attempt to get as many “flips” as possible.

Suddenly my “sports gambling” more closely resembled day trading than anything else. Like any other “job,” I was forced to constantly monitor live game odds while also following along with an ESPN play-by-play, while ALSO watching the game — not to see what happened, but to evaluate the actual gameplay to determine when a team was effectively dead in the water and I could no longer make money on the movement of the game odds.

A hard way to make an easy living, indeed.

The good (or the bad, depending on how you look at it) news is my new strategy was immediately successful. My “small” 10% wins started piling up — and they were (hopefully) eventually encompassing my entire bankroll, all while minimizing exposure at any one time. While locking in wins, I also sort of stumbled into the fact that a losing team going from 8% to 10% was exactly the same as the winning team going from 80% to winning the game.

Ironically, this led me to “betting on” a whole host of teams that were on the losing end of a thumping — not in the hopes that they’d actually win the game, but just that they’d increase their odds from 4% to 5% and secure a 20% profit when I could sell that tiny bump in odds.

At the end of my week-long experiment, I had drastically turned around my early “newbie” decisions and ended up turning my initial $20 into $54.48 — a 172% rate of return. To put that another way, think about that same $20 sitting in a bank account….

…it’s easy to see why so many Americans are turning to the “quick buck” promised by sports betting — especially if instead of turning $20 into $54, somebody was turning $2,000 into $5,400…

The cost and conclusion

At this point, you might be under the assumption that my brief foray into the world of professional sports betting was a success. I want to stress as loudly as possible that this is NOT the case. Although it’s true I was able to turn $20 into $54, at no point during the week did I actually enjoy what I was doing. The “job” itself was EXHAUSTING — which is sort of strange considering I was just watching a line on a computer for 8 (ish) hours a day. (Although I saw that stupid line in my dreams, so maybe I was watching it longer than 8 hours a day.)

On day 4 or 5 (it’s all sort of a blur), I found myself setting an alarm so I wouldn’t miss an otherwise-meaningless women’s college basketball game. As I drank my coffee and waited for the game to start, I had to laugh at the absurdity of the situation. Even worse — I found myself actually getting angry at the players for missing free throws or turning the ball over. (This may have been because the coffee hadn’t kicked in.)

On one hand this change in behavior was sort of fascinating, but I was also looking at this from an outside-in perspective — at some level I knew this wasn’t my actual life and the experiment would soon come to an end. I don’t think problematic sports gamblers have that “clinical” perspective, and I could easily see how they spiral into fits of rage and send threatening messages over social media.

So what did I learn about how we should regulate the modern world of sports gambling?

For one thing, I would eliminate the ability to bet on the performance of specific players. The goal of team sports is to win the game, and the performances of individual players should always be subservient to that. Additionally, allowing bets on specific players obviously increases the chances they’ll be harassed or recruited into illegal gambling schemes — like Jontay Porter above.

I am also less than enthusiastic about betting on college sports — although with the recent ruling that colleges can pay their athletes, the day of “pure” college sports is already long gone. With that reality, I’d STRONGLY set the line at prohibiting any sort of betting on high school (or little league!) games. Minors SHOULD NOT be subjected to the world of sports betting, or to the adults who inhabit that world.

That said, I still think sports betting should remain legal — though I’d personally be happy to see the death of the gambling-related “content” put out by ESPN and the other networks. On that, most Americans can agree.

“Americans tend to oppose the way gambling commentary has become part of sports broadcasting,” Levy said. “By 53-26% they say that sports commentators offering remarks on sports gambling and potential bets during live games is bad for sports and by 47-28% they say AI-powered predictions on the outcomes of sporting events being made available to fans during the live games is also bad for sports.”

Just because something is legal doesn’t mean we have to relentlessly shove it down the throats of Americans — sort of like how “legalizing” drugs doesn’t mean we have to let people use them in public. We’ve very loudly and proudly ripped down Chesterson’s fence — there’s no harm in putting parts of it back up when we (once again) realize why it was there in the first place.

If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share