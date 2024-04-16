(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Well, there’s no getting around it, Screamers — today is April 15th, perhaps the least happy Monday of the year. This (and every) tax day, we are all Dony:

But at least the government is a good steward of my tax money and only spends it on vital projects that improve the lives of Americans!

Not sure why, but I’m reminded of this……

Okay, enough of the political stuff — let’s get to the cute!

The cute: (best without sound)

“Man, Hopper, you’ve really let yourself go since your last grooming.”

This week it’s my great joy to share the story of Roger the Labrador retriever. In his younger days, Roger was training to become a drug-sniffing dog but failed out of the program due to his friendly and rambunctious nature.

A picture of Roger being Roger, courtesy of Kaohsiung Fire Department

Unphased by his forceful disenrollment from drug-sniffing school, Roger turned his independent, restless nature to another purpose: He’s spent the last four years as a rescue dog, taking part in seven search operations — most recently the devastating earthquake that recently shook Taiwan.

Now 8, Rodger will soon be retiring from a lifetime of public service and settling in with a hand-chosen family! Good boy, Roger! Good boy!

This means when you’re fluffy, you find fluffy things to hide your approach…. (best without sound)

I’ve come to terms with the fact that I’ll never be as cool as this dog:

Finally, April 15th is more than just tax day — it’s also Jackie Robinson day. Robinson famously broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball, though the Jackie Robinson story is about so much more than a great baseball player. In an almost unimaginably racist environment, Robinson had to be great on the diamond but had to be even stronger when it came to the non-baseball aspect of breaking into the league at that time. As we found out during covid, it takes a very special person to stand against the whole of society.

There are a load of Robinson documentaries out there, though perhaps the most famous is “42”, which hit theaters in 2013:

If you’re not familiar with the Jackie Robinson story, make today the day you take the time to learn about it — you won’t be sorry!

That’s it for this week’s Monday post — what made you guys happy this week?

