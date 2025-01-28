Yesterday, Tucker Carlson released his latest interview — a 90-minute sit-down session with investigative reporter (and fellow Substacker) Matt Taibbi. (Here’s the version with clickable timestamps on X.) Since I watched, I figured I might as well spin up a highlight reel and provide a summary of the conversation.

To open, the pair discuss Fauci’s pardons, and the crimes it could be covering for. The most obvious is perjury, but could also relate to biolabs across the world. (Including those in Ukraine and China.) Here, Taibbi advances the idea that the pardons were a mistake because now the recipients can be forced to testify. (Here, I am with the commenter who said Fauci will just say “I don’t recall” a zillion times. Apologies for not remembering who that is!)

The issue turns to the very broad pardons for broad groups of unspecified people surrounding the events of January 6th. And….isn’t that weird? But that’s just one weird aspect of the J6 story…..

Taibbi hit this point about the imminent release of information over and over during the interview. This quote from a little later in the session sums up his attitude:

“People are going to learn that institutions they believed in their whole lives were fraudulent, that they lied to them about important things. It’s going to be difficult at first, especially since there are not solid new institutions in place to replace them.”

In what became sort of the running theme of the interview, Tucker asks Taibbi what he would like to know the answers to. Taibbi’s first answer — who was running the Biden White House? And who could push the President off his own ticket?

The next event on Taibbi’s list is the destruction of the Nordstream pipelines. He notes that the official story has changed a few times and is still laughable. But even as insane as this is, it’s down the list of “missed” stories from the last decade. Later — but perhaps related — Taibbi laments that all the “old-school” journalists who might have written those stories have gotten kicked out of mainstream media.

Then, we get to covid and the censorship surrounding it:

Later, Taibbi revealed he thought something would happen and Trump wouldn’t become President — and Tucker agreed. (Ditto.)

In this video, Taibbi notes that with regards to censorship, the time of greatest danger has passed, although we almost had a Euro-style censorship apparatus. And covid showed us exactly how it would have worked….

Next up on Taibbi’s list is one of his specialties — Russiagate. Particularly who knew what when, and undercovering how the FBI was used as weapon. This topic was expanded to the general concept of lawfare, including the massive effort to ensure Biden faced no primary opposition and getting third parties thrown off ballots. (You may remember the DNC RFK to get off ballots, but later suing to keep him on ballots.)

Once again, the topic turns to the imminent disclosure of information and impending investigations, including a massive effort by Rand Paul.

What do we have here………….?

Later, the pair notes that while the “mainstream” media may have changed their tune in the last couple weeks, they won’t regain their audience by pandering to the other side now — the viewers (or readers) are smarter than that.

Later in the conversation, Taibbi notes that public polling showed Biden close, even while internal polling had him being beaten so badly he “needed” to drop out. (This means public polling exists for a reason other than to inform the public.)

Finally, the pair note that a regular voter having loyalty to a party is really weird, ands leads to two versions of media ‘reality’ where you’re supposed to believe everything your side says but nothing the other side says. But Taibbi is optimistic that the media audience is actually going to the people who don’t repeat either narrative:

On deck for tomorrow: A similar recap of RFK’s confirmation hearing.

