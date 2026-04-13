Although I’m working on a longer article about the Irish protests, this just came across my timeline and seemed like it was worth writing a quick blurb about:

No fair! Who HASN’T been caught on tape with a hooker in a hotel room?

Swalwell has been getting dragged all weekend by the mainstream media, suggesting the party made the call to remove Swalwell from the “jungle” primary amid fears one (or even two) Republican candidate(s) could end up qualifying for the general election under California’s “top two” system.

At least four women, including a former staffer, have accused Swalwell of sexual impropriety, including sending unsolicited dick pics and even showing up at their homes.

Interestingly, many reporters are now claiming they (and the Democratic party) have known about Swalwell for years.

Weird how nobody spoke up until it was politically advantageous, isn’t it?

As of now, Swalwell remains in his House seat.

Also, it’s worth mentioning that with the Islamabad talks (predictably) failing, the Trump administration has decided to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, because if I can’t have it, nobody else can, either.

He should have stuck to mass deportations.

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Edit: Is Trump trying to alienate his last solid support group?

Does Trump not remember that HE’S THE ONE WHO SHUT DOWN THE CHURCHES? Is he just tired of being president now? Unbelievable.