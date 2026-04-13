Swalwell Out of California Gubernatorial Race
Recent allegations (and video) forced his hand
Although I’m working on a longer article about the Irish protests, this just came across my timeline and seemed like it was worth writing a quick blurb about:
No fair! Who HASN’T been caught on tape with a hooker in a hotel room?
Swalwell has been getting dragged all weekend by the mainstream media, suggesting the party made the call to remove Swalwell from the “jungle” primary amid fears one (or even two) Republican candidate(s) could end up qualifying for the general election under California’s “top two” system.
At least four women, including a former staffer, have accused Swalwell of sexual impropriety, including sending unsolicited dick pics and even showing up at their homes.
Interestingly, many reporters are now claiming they (and the Democratic party) have known about Swalwell for years.
Weird how nobody spoke up until it was politically advantageous, isn’t it?
As of now, Swalwell remains in his House seat.
Also, it’s worth mentioning that with the Islamabad talks (predictably) failing, the Trump administration has decided to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, because if I can’t have it, nobody else can, either.
He should have stuck to mass deportations.
AHHHHHHHHHHHHH!
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Edit: Is Trump trying to alienate his last solid support group?
Does Trump not remember that HE’S THE ONE WHO SHUT DOWN THE CHURCHES? Is he just tired of being president now? Unbelievable.
As I understand the peculiar calculus of the race this improves the odds of Democrats keeping the governorship so what's a little purposeful spanking in the scheme of things as Democrats scheme them?
And--people thought maybe the past ten years of lunacy were going to culminate in anything less than Trump getting the pleasure of blowing up everything if he won again? Really, I know just how the guy feels. With the Republicans in Congress using zero of the tricks available to them to get his nominees confirmed and his agenda passed, and MAGA likewise doing zero to put the screws on in any meaningful way, I said elsewhere, he owes nobody nothing.
And despite the sentiments of some of the commentariat who hold strangely sado-masochistic fantasies of Americans being impotent dolts unable to figure out a way to beat the cunning machinations of my tribe, Trump has, I repeat, wanted to get them Iranians since the 1980s and he finally got his chance. Quite a weird Stratego playboard at the moment but who knows? Trump became President again, didn't he, despite every dirty trick employed to stop him. Let the guy rip.
I just HATE how long the karmic wheel takes for these corrupt asshats to get what they deserve. There are SOOO many more. When, for the rest? If Trump loses the midterms, everything, EVERYTHING comes to a screeching halt w/ lots of punishment to follow….