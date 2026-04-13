Screaming into the Void

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SCA's avatar
SCA
9h

As I understand the peculiar calculus of the race this improves the odds of Democrats keeping the governorship so what's a little purposeful spanking in the scheme of things as Democrats scheme them?

And--people thought maybe the past ten years of lunacy were going to culminate in anything less than Trump getting the pleasure of blowing up everything if he won again? Really, I know just how the guy feels. With the Republicans in Congress using zero of the tricks available to them to get his nominees confirmed and his agenda passed, and MAGA likewise doing zero to put the screws on in any meaningful way, I said elsewhere, he owes nobody nothing.

And despite the sentiments of some of the commentariat who hold strangely sado-masochistic fantasies of Americans being impotent dolts unable to figure out a way to beat the cunning machinations of my tribe, Trump has, I repeat, wanted to get them Iranians since the 1980s and he finally got his chance. Quite a weird Stratego playboard at the moment but who knows? Trump became President again, didn't he, despite every dirty trick employed to stop him. Let the guy rip.

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Cindi's avatar
Cindi
11h

I just HATE how long the karmic wheel takes for these corrupt asshats to get what they deserve. There are SOOO many more. When, for the rest? If Trump loses the midterms, everything, EVERYTHING comes to a screeching halt w/ lots of punishment to follow….

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