So much for the country.

No matter how bad it today, it’s going to get a whole lot worse now that the world knows anybody can simply airdrop into the United States and give birth to “Americans.”

China certainly understands the situation.

Full ruling here, I’ll be in the comments as I read through it this morning:

Birthrightcitizenship 880KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Lost in the noise on this one is how we’re so careful to determine the parse out the original meaning of “subject to the jurisdiction,” but we still can’t figure out what “shall not be infringed” means.

Ah well, we had a good run.

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