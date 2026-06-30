Supreme Court Screws the Pooch
Upholds the birthright citizenship status quo
So much for the country.
No matter how bad it today, it’s going to get a whole lot worse now that the world knows anybody can simply airdrop into the United States and give birth to “Americans.”
China certainly understands the situation.
Full ruling here, I’ll be in the comments as I read through it this morning:
Lost in the noise on this one is how we’re so careful to determine the parse out the original meaning of “subject to the jurisdiction,” but we still can’t figure out what “shall not be infringed” means.
Ah well, we had a good run.
AHHHHHHHHHHHH
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Two thoughts before the coffee kicks in:
1) The Trump administration should expand deportations by 100x after this, because
2) The Great Replacement was always real and now it's unstoppable
I’d love to see the legislature counter this ruling by drastically cutting off benefits. You just gave birth to a child here during your visit to the U.S.? Fine, but neither you nor the child get free medical care, rent subsidies, SNAP, health insurance, nor anything else at taxpayer expense!
Here in Minneapolis, I’ve heard that the official statistic is that TEN YEARS after a Somali immigrant arrives, 78% of them are STILL on welfare! 84% of them are still receiving benefits of some kind. CUT OFF their generous benefits and see how many self-deport in a hurry! For them to enjoy an indefinite free ride at taxpayer expense is a HUGE injustice!