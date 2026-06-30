Screaming into the Void

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
5d

Two thoughts before the coffee kicks in:

1) The Trump administration should expand deportations by 100x after this, because

2) The Great Replacement was always real and now it's unstoppable

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Gbill7's avatar
Gbill7
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I’d love to see the legislature counter this ruling by drastically cutting off benefits. You just gave birth to a child here during your visit to the U.S.? Fine, but neither you nor the child get free medical care, rent subsidies, SNAP, health insurance, nor anything else at taxpayer expense!

Here in Minneapolis, I’ve heard that the official statistic is that TEN YEARS after a Somali immigrant arrives, 78% of them are STILL on welfare! 84% of them are still receiving benefits of some kind. CUT OFF their generous benefits and see how many self-deport in a hurry! For them to enjoy an indefinite free ride at taxpayer expense is a HUGE injustice!

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