Rikard
3h

A very Swedish way of looking at government and the state is to compare it to a family. The idea was, to run the nation to be a good, supporting and loving family.

The image still holds, and is I think valid for many nations, only now the government runs the state as if it was the Manson family.

Owain Glyndŵr
2h

The whole Brown shooting fiasco was a classic example of idiotic leftist policy, incompetent politicians and officials and a 'media' that no longer does their jobs. It's also a classic example of democrat gerrymandering. This is in my back yard so to speak.

Providence, Newport and parts of the South Counties all are solid blue. Get out into the hinterlands though, pretty much solid red. Yet, not a single conservative US congress critter. Instead, we have Jackie slowly calcifying in his lifetime seat, the incredibly ignorant, corrupt bloviate, Shelly Outhouse and the beta Seth Magaziner as a representative. Remember too that lackluster Gina Raimondo came from here too.

The Providence crew isn't much better. The Mayor is a disgrace, the governor even more of a disgrace and the DEI hire police chief can barely speak English. We will never get an intelligent report on what really went sideways.

Seems that anything the democrats touch, turns to crap.

