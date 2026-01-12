It’s been an interesting start of the year for Minnesota. Even before the shooting of Renee Good sucked the oxygen out of the political sphere, Nick Shirley dropped a 43-minute video “uncovering” daycare fraud amongst the Somali community in Minneapolis.

I put “uncovered” in quotes because daycare fraud in Minnesota has been an “open” secret for over a decade — as we’ll go over a little later in the article. But in many ways, Shirley’s video proved what a hundred DOGE geeks looking over spreadsheets in DC never could — how incredibly easy it is to game the system. On paper, these expenses “seem” legitimate, but even the most cursory investigations into the actual “businesses” reveals the truth — overbilling and underreporting run rampant.

As the heat of public scrutiny grew, Tim Walz unexpectedly declared he was dropping out of the Minnesota governor’s race while JD Vance announced a new Attorney General position to deal with this case and similar fraud nationwide.

While Shirley’s video provided plenty of allegations, by itself it’s not proof — dotting the Is and crossing the Ts falls to people in suits armed with calculators and obscure financial law. That process is likely to take years, but we CAN look at what we already know — starting with this 2019 report looking into allegations of $100 million in fraud throughout Minnesota’s Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP).

The issue of fraud has been an issue for so long that in 2013, Minnesota passed a law requiring Minnesota’s DHS to track down fraud claims, and the CCAP Investigations unit was formed.

Later in the report, manager of that unit Jay Swanson writes an email explaining how the scams (and the investigations) work:

No matter what you think about government paying for child care, I think we can agree that we shouldn’t be paying parents to watch their own children.

Even though the fraud investigations HAVE resulted in some convictions, the investigators don’t even think they’re making a dent in the problem because the fraudulent centers open faster than they can close them down. (Indeed, the famous “Quality Learing Center” is in the same exact building of a shut-down daycare! Now that IT’S closed, how long before ANOTHER daycare springs up there?)

And that problem is…

This is (obviously) a HUGE bar to clear, because the smartest criminals simply play dumb and pretend not to understand the problem — but somebody’s telling them how to navigate the paperwork well enough to get it approved.

So how do people get away with running the same scam they just got busted for at the same place that they just got busted for it? A cozy relationship with Minnesota AG Keith Ellison certainly helps, but so does viciously attacking anybody who dares point out the fraud: (Sound familiar at all?)

About now I can hear you asking — if Somali fraud in Minnesota is such a big story (it is), what’s up with the headline?

Glad you asked!

Remember during the Twitter Files, I kept saying that the Twitter Files were a big story but the BIGGER story is that there was also a Facebook Files, a YouTube Files, a New York Times Files, etc.? That’s what we’re dealing with here.

It’s not just Somalis.

It’s not just daycares.

It’s not just in Minnesota.

For a certain segment of the population, defrauding the government is like the holy grail. Fountains of cash with little to no accountability (especially if some of that cash goes back to your local politician). For every government program, there around THOUSANDS of people trying to exploit it for their own gain.

I’m reminded of a 2007 story from Rolling Stone outlining some of the fraud that occurred during the Iraq war:

In perhaps the ultimate example of military capitalism, KBR reportedly ran convoys of empty trucks back and forth across the insurgent-laden desert, pointlessly risking the lives of soldiers and drivers so the company could charge the taxpayer for its phantom deliveries. Truckers for KBR, knowing full well that the trips were bullshit, derisively referred to their cargo as “sailboat fuel.” In Fallujah, where the company was paid based on how many soldiers used the base rec center, KBR supervisors ordered employees to juke the head count by taking an hourly tally of every soldier in the facility. “They were counting the same soldier five, six, seven times,” says Linda Warren, a former postal worker who was employed by KBR in Fallujah. “I was even directed to count every empty bottle of water left behind in the facility as though they were troops who had been there.”

This isn’t TOO different than what we see in Minnesota — companies charging government for phantom services that were never delivered. The “Feeding our Future” fraud during covid (itself a fraud-filled fiasco) is the most famous, but the reality is that fake transportation services are billing for driving fake patients to fake doctor’s appointments. Fake students are getting real money — and we’re paying for all of it.

And when audited, these departments sometimes just make it up — as is the case with Minnesota’s Behavioral Health Administration.

I’m not really big on government auditors crawling up people’s asses, but if they’re going to do it, AT LEAST they can do it to ensure our tax dollars are going to legitimate services. And if government officials looked the other way for kickbacks, we need to see serious prosecutions. The time for strongly worded letters is done.

On the other hand, we could ALL start daycares…

The full video of the Office of the Legislative Auditor meeting.