This is a real video. Really.

I’m literally speechless.

Votes are continuing to trickle in after the clock has run out, but at this point it’s clear House will pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Edit — Final count 427-1.

Another edit to add — The bill passed the Senate unanimously and is headed to Trump’s desk. Government sure can move fast when they want to!