Sedition is Cool Again!
You just gotta give it like four years.....
This is a real video. Really.
I’m literally speechless.
…….
If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!
Votes are continuing to trickle in after the clock has run out, but at this point it’s clear House will pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
Edit — Final count 427-1.
Another edit to add — The bill passed the Senate unanimously and is headed to Trump’s desk. Government sure can move fast when they want to!
Oh my… that video is awlfully “ treasony” sounding…..and if this is all about the actions of ICE, how are those illegal orders? I mean if it is illegal, then I’d agree. But all this Pearl clutching about the Constitutionality…. Why don’t they give concrete examples? Wha5 a bunch of self righteous A Holes!!
They should all be arrested and sent to Guantanamo Bay for a little dose of reality.