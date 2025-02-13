(Note: Most of this is satire. For now.)

After a contentious (and sometimes hilarious) confirmation process, Robert F. Kennedy’s bid to head HHS has survived a close 52-48 vote in the Senate. The 2024 Democratic Presidential candidate received exactly zero votes from Democratic Senators. (As was the case yesterday with Tulsi Gabbard, Mitch McConnel was the lone Republican no. That part’s true.)

Just hours after the vote, RFK Jr. and members his family appeared in the Oval Office with Donald Trump for the official swearing-in ceremony:

Minutes after he was officially named Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Kennedy was sued by 118 different Democratic organizations and protests erupted throughout Washington DC:

“M-A-H-A my A-S-S”

“This is bullshit!” cried Diabetes McGee, who rode her mobility scooter all the way from Baltimore to attend the protest. “RFK’s in charge yet, but I ain’t gotten any healthier! I feel so betrayed….I’ve been eating nothing but Twinkies and Ho-Hos since he promised to make me healthy again.” Further comments were drowned out by sobbing interspersed with rapid consumption of a Chocolate Lover’s Twinkie.

McGee’s comments were echoed by Elizabeth Warren in the halls Congress. “Make no mistake. People will die. America is the most unhealthy country in the world. For two long years, the American people have heard lies about Mister Kennedy’s plan to ‘Make America Healthy Again’. Well, now he’s in charge — but my knees and back still hurt! So much for your empty promises, ᎦᏰᎪᎩ!”

Aftershocks were felt throughout the media, as a tearful Rachel Maddow predicted today was finally the dagger in the heart of democracy, and America was doomed to become a barren wasteland. She closed her show with a tearful “Who knows if I’ll even be allowed back on the air?”

When pressed for further comment about Kennedy’s confirmation, Maddow asked, “Oh, was that today? I don’t really pay attention to what’s going on.”

Back on the White House lawn, RFK Jr. spoke to reporters about the protestors. “I encourage all angry fatties to head to Washington DC and complain to me in person. Walk, skateboard, ride a bike — it doesn’t matter how you get here!” Kennedy proclaimed. “………..as long as it’s not a car or a plane.”

