At last, Seattle’s city-wide nightmare is over. (No, not that one.) The shadow of the Super Bowl-losing goal line pass in 2015 has been hanging over the Seahawks since it happened. Instead of the Seahawks winning back-to-back Super Bowls and cementing its place in NFL history, reality’s version of the Seahawks never really recovered from the painful Super Bowl loss.

Second chances are a rarity — even in sports — and yesterday the Seahawks took advantage of theirs, beating the New England Patriots 29-13. Although Kenneth Walker III won MVP honors, the game was won by Seattle’s stifling defense that held the Patriots scoreless through 3 quarters and fittingly sealed the deal with a sack/fumble interception for a touchdown with just under five minutes left on the clock.

Seattle’s special teams also put the “foot” in “football,” with placekicker Jason Myers setting a Super Bowl record with 5 field goals and 17 total points. (Outscoring the Patriots by himself!) Punter Michael Dickson also had a marvelous day, pinning the AFC champs inside their own 6-yard line THREE TIMES!

I know we’ve got a lot of Seahawks fans in the comments section, who took the day off work today? After all, sometimes the universe tells you to take a three-day weekend...

Introducing the 2026 citrus salesman of the year:

When a routine round with the boys turns into the greatest prank in history:

That’s peak male bonding right there!

Speaking of pranks, these guys realized mailboxes are basically unregulated and engaged in a multi-week prank of the mailman:

I love how he’s such a good sport about it!

I might be personally offended by this skit if I wasn’t busy laughing my ass off:

After a couple failed attempts hiding from his dog in the woods, this guy takes the effort to the extreme, building a platform in a tree. (Skip to 3:15 to see the chase!)

Maybe there’s a reason humans have been using dogs as trackers for centuries…

Filmmakers are always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible…

If government was in charge of getting your ball down from the net:

With the winter Olympics underway, if we’re not going to highlight an epic curling video now, it’s never going to happen — so here’s an epic curling video.

If there’s one thing I know, it’s that you’ve got to train them young so they act correctly their whole lives.

Finally, this might be the most wholesome video on the internet:

That’s what I found for you this week, Screamers! Which video was your favorite? Did anybody attend any elaborate Super Bowl parties? Let’s hear from you in the comments section!

