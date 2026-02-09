Screaming into the Void

SimulationCommander
41m

Good news from my inbox: Glenn Greenwald is back on Substack!

https://greenwald.substack.com/p/welcome-back-to-substack

His articles were always way better than his videos. (And video is, in general, a terrible way to convey information.)

SCA
33m

Ha! I didn't watch the game but as soon as I heard who won I thought of you! Mazal tov!

