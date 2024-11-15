Happy Friday, Screamers! I’m around today but doing research, meaning this is a perfect time for an open thread! Here are a few videos to perhaps kick off today’s conversation:

Miss Information is very, very upset that people say what they think. Obviously the answer for this is to punish them for saying what they think.

You might think since Trump is going to be in charge of the censorship complex, Psaki would back off the censorship cheerleading, but not learning anything is a staple of Democrats these days.

Visiting Joy Reid on MSNBC, AOC tells the nation why we should reject the Tulsi Gabbard nomination — because she’s…………pro war?

They’ll really say anything to PERHAPS gain a single political point.

If Rudy G. had to pay a couple election workers $150 million, how much should Tulsi get from Hillary and AOC and the rest of the mainstream media for the “Russian asset” hoax?

Democrats have been very big about defending democracy the last few years. And what better way to defend democracy than to create a shadow government after you get thumped in an election?

Yesterday, I heard a lot of Democrats say “I can’t think of a worse person than Matt Gaetz to be Attorney General!” — but Adam Schiff is undeniably worse. (So is Merrick Garland.)

But there’s good news today, as well! With Republicans having a majority in the Senate, Rand Paul finally has a chance to go after Fauci and expose his role in the covid scam.

And obviously the big news of the day……

We talk about ‘blowback’ in foreign policy a lot, this is blowback in public health. I’ll have more to say about that in the next article! Consider the thread open!

Afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share