Screaming into the Void

User's avatar
Warmek's avatar
Warmek
19h

Yeah, I don't care for ICE agents in masks either, but I care even less for insane leftists who will rape their children to death if they find out who they are. That's pretty much how I draw the line there. It would be great if we *could* have federal agents who didn't *need* to hide their identities from lunatics.

We don't live in that country right now.

1 reply by SimulationCommander
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
20h

Thanks for the summary. I am one who does not listen to Rogan, but sometimes see a clip posted somewhere. Rand was right about Fauci and covid, but why the hell is he opposed to anything Trump does that will benefit the American people? He currently is one of the RINOs who will not support the SAVE Act to remove the Dems cheating system. Who is he really working for? IMO, he's a poser and needs to be voted out, along with his KY cohorts McConnell and Massie.

4 replies by SimulationCommander and others
41 more comments...

