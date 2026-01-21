Rand Paul recently appeared on episode #2437 (!) of The Joe Rogan Experience for a (typically Rogan-esque) wide-ranging conversation. If you’ve got nearly three hours, the full episode appears at the bottom of the article and is a pretty great discussion. If you DON’T have three hours, I’ve compiled a few clips so you can pick and choose what interests you.

At the start of the show, Paul and Rogan discuss Anthony Fauci, covid, and why the “experts” were so wildly incorrect about initial fatality rates. (They were missing the asymptomatic cases, something Fauci knew before a single lockdown.)

It’s a little ironic that even Joe Rogan doesn’t remember the beginning of covid very well. The very first “slogan” we had was “Flatten the curve” — meaning to SPREAD OUT (not eliminate) the inevitable infections. Yes, we DID know that everybody was going to be exposed (and most would actually contract) covid. Our policy was based this strategy until the Democrats realized they had to pivot to “ZERO COVID” to keep lockdowns going through the 2020 election.

In this clip, Rogan talks about covid as a “play that was being run,” which is 100% true. (If you saw through the covid play, you probably see it lots of other places as well.) Rand responds with an interesting story about how his hospital trusted natural immunity but Congress didn’t.

A short time later, the conversation turns to Fauci and his pardon, with Paul stating that the courts should look into the issue of its legality.

I had to chuckle at the end of this clip, because it seems like Rand Paul actually doesn’t understand why the Fauci issue turned partisan — but we know from Fauci’s own emails that he ran to the Democrats for cover after being attacked by Rand Paul. He knew that not only would Democrats be happy to attack Paul, once they did so they wouldn’t be too interested in getting to the truth of covid origins. (This may have been Fauci’s smartest move during the pandemic.)

Here, Rogan and Paul discussed the drug boats coming from Venezuela:

In this clip, Rand Paul explains why prices are so important, and why they must be allowed to fluctuate. (Bonus burn on college kids at the end.)

In the later stages of the show, Rogan brings up fraud in Minnesota and Paul explains how easy it is for “refugees” to be put on the welfare rolls:

And in my last offering, Joe Rogan argues both sides of putting ICE in masks…or not.

Unfortunately Paul completely misses the mark in this segment. If you “unmask” in public areas like the courthouse, it will be 15 seconds before your face and address are plastered all over the internet.

The latest example from Portland

I would like a world in which ICE agents didn’t have to wear masks, but that starts with arresting people who doxx them. (No doubt any such effort would be decried as retaliation for pollical speech.)

Overall, I was impressed with Rand, but was less than thrilled about the way he’s adopted “leftist” language when talking about issues he disagrees with Trump on. If we come to the conclusions based on our own thoughts and opinions, we can express those conclusions with our own words.

As promised, here’s the full episode!