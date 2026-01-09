Facts are hard to come by at this point, but it seems the couple was being pulled over by Customs & Border Patrol agents when they attempted to ram the officers and fled the scene. Here’s a map for the locals:

DHS released this statement on X:

While Portland mayor Keith Wilson issued this statement:

Just one day after the horrific violence in Minnesota at the hands of federal agents, our community here in Portland is now grappling with another deeply troubling incident. Earlier this afternoon, two people were shot and injured by federal agents in the Hazelwood neighborhood. We cannot sit by while constitutional protections erode and bloodshed mounts. Portland is not a “training ground” for militarized agents, and the “full force” threatened by the administration has deadly consequences. As Mayor, I call on ICE to end all operations in Portland until a full investigation can be completed. Federal militarization undermines effective, community-based public safety, and it runs counter to the values that define our region. I will use every legal and legislative tool available to protect our residents’ civil and human rights. I call on every Portlander to represent our values and to show up with calm and purpose during this difficult time. Portland does not respond to violence with violence. We respond with clarity, unity, and a commitment to justice. We must stand together to protect Portland. The City of Portland will continue to provide updates as they become available. We are grateful to our first responders for their support of the victims.

Response from the Multnomah County Sheriff:

“The use of deadly force by law enforcement weighs heavily on all of us who serve. I am monitoring the situation that occurred this afternoon in Southeast Portland. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office was not involved in the shooting, nor were we on scene when it happened. My thoughts are with those who were injured during this shooting, their families, and anyone who witnessed it. Moments like this can create even greater fear and I recognize the weight of emotion our country and now our community is carrying right now. This investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is here to keep people safe. This is a tense and emotional moment, but our commitment remains the same. MCSO deputies will continue to respond with professionalism and care for everyone in our community. As Sheriff, I support the community’s right to peacefully and lawfully assemble. If people choose to gather, we ask that it be done lawfully and safely. As a community, we must commit to responses that heal rather than destroy. MCSO stands ready to support the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) to advance public safety.”

Protests happening now in Portland — lots of people chanting “FUCK ICE”. Haven’t yet found a good link that embeds, but oceanplot is on the ground streaming here: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1OyKAjgeyReGb

Edit: Not as good as oceanplot (IMO), but Portland Andy is now streaming from the protest as well:

