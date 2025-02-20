Taking a break from the longform article I’m working on catch Kash Patel’s final confirmation vote. Right now I’m watching Senator Richard Blumenthal (D/CT) talk about the dangers of bringing charges against people because even charges that don’t stick can wreck somebody’s finances and reputation.

You see, it’s very bad if you use the vast power of the government to go after your political enemies. Patel is going to turn the FBI into a political police force!

This, of course, would hold a lot more water if Blumenthal and the Democrats hadn’t just spend the last four years going after abortion protestors, or loud parents at school board meetings, or LITERALLY their biggest political opponent. Now it’s suddenly important that the FBI be working on REAL crime, not political vendettas.

Blumenthal claims Patel is working on a “Weaponization Working Group”, and that’s proof that Trump is going to weaponize the government! This group, of course, will actually be looking into the past administration’s use of government as a weapon. Blumenthal even mentions Letitia James specifically…..neglecting to mention James was IN THE MIDDLE of questionable-at-best lawsuits of Donald Trump. (After running on the promise to get him!)

After another round of January 6th scaremongering, Blumenthal notes that Patel believes the FBI was involved in the protest-turned-riot. Longtime-readers know that’s more likely than not.

(How are you caught flat-footed by a riot when you’ve been working the event for weeks beforehand?)

Of course, one of the things I’m most excited about with a possible Patel-led FBI is that we’ll finally get access to the communications that prove what happened on that day, once and for all.

When that happens, I have a hunch Blumenthal and fellow Democratic clone Senator Peter Welch (D/VT) — who’s yammering right now — are going to feel pretty stupid using January 6th as a reason to oppose Patel.

And now it’s official! By a 51-49 vote, Patel is confirmed.

Collins and Murkowski are the only Republican no votes.

This doesn’t have to be long-term. Tip me on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Video now that the process has officially been completed: