It’s good to be back, Screamers! Before we jump into today’s article I once again want to thank everybody for their support and well-wishes over the last few weeks — it’s meant more than you can know! Now I’m excited to get back to my regular posting schedule! I’ve been trying to keep up with what’s going on, and I’ve got a lot of long articles outlined for future publication.

Today, though, I want to talk about a video I saw Wednesday. This clip features Chuck Todd, who recently left NBC News. And what do famous reporters do after they leave the mainstream media? They start telling (or at least hinting at) the truth. Todd appeared as part of a panel on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" and provided this doozy of an explanation as to why the media failed to cover the story of Biden’s cognitive decline:

I’ve been going about this all wrong, Screamers! I thought the media covered up Biden’s obvious condition and enabled him to shuffle-gait through four years — and possibly eight — of his “presidency”. I mistakenly believed the media was all-in on this strategy until the debate proved to the American people beyond a shadow of a doubt that Joe Biden had no business anywhere near the White House. (Yet he was somehow President for another seven months!)

IN REALITY the brave media covered the story so that we could “come to our own conclusion”! They just…..you know…..had to be SUBTLE about their reporting on this issue. (By not actually doing any.)

Here’s what Chuck was saying just before the debate that ended Biden’s political career:

“I don’t think [Biden’s] as nimble” is a very SUBTLE way of putting it! Some viewers might have missed that reporting entirely!

But it’s Todd’s final reasoning that’s most worrisome.

“They would be perceived as helping Trump if they somehow diminished Biden.”

Now, it’s not like this is really a surprise to anybody who has been paying attention to the mainstream media in the last 20 years or so. (But especially the last 10.) But really think about what Todd is saying here — the media sat on stories to protect a political party, and that makes them (in my mind) political entities. They apply this filter to EVERYTHING. It colors the stories they write, as well as the stories they don’t write. Every single “without evidence” is chosen for maximum POLITICAL effect.

When viewed in that context, the MSM’s behavior makes perfect sense. Russiagate was a real story, Hunter’s laptop isn’t, covid is dangerous Trust The Science, and Joe Biden is sharp as a tack. I’m sure you can think of a hundred more examples. Truth doesn’t matter, the political points are what matter.

So they just lie, right to our faces.

And when the truth is admitted, Americans (correctly) lose faith in the media to cover a story honestly. And not just the MSM — how many of you follow your local paper on Twitter or other social media platform? Have you noticed it sounds increasingly like a democratic press release? Commenters sure have.

But they don’t care, because the media outlet isn’t functioning as a media outlet, it’s functioning as a political entity. (I’ll get deeper into that in a near-future article) Political entities are not interested in the truth — you could say almost the exact opposite is true!

The cover-up of Joe Biden’s decline is one of the worst scandals of a period FULL of scandals. We have THOUSANDS of reporters dedicated to covering DC in general and the President in particular. Yet not ONE of them spoke up until it was time to ink the book deal. I, and I’m sure thousands of Americans like me, want a RECKONING for that disgusting behavior. People are too busy to pay attention to politics, that’s why we need honest journalists who can condense the issues into easier-to-read articles.

Instead, they ignore stories we need to know because it might help “the other team”?

The fact there IS an “other team” is the whole problem, Chuck!

