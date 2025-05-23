Late last month, Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan was charged with “Obstruction or impeding a proceeding before a department or agency of the United States” and “Concealing an individual to prevent his discovery or arrest” after leading would-be arresting officers away from her courtroom and allowing illegal alien Eduardo Flores-Ruiz to slip (almost) unnoticed into the hallway.

At the time, there was some doubt as to what exactly happened, with Dugan defenders claiming the judge did nothing wrong since the “escape” was in a public hallway and past officers. But since this event occurred in a courthouse, I knew it was only a matter of time before the video evidence proved what went down one way or another.

We now have that video.

In the first three minutes, we see multiple angles of Dugan exiting her courtroom and confronting the officers in the hallway. She clears (or believes she clears) the hall of officers, and Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer slip out while they think the coast is clear. (3:00).

However, they don’t know there’s still one agent in the hallway (who the judge failed to identify as part of the arresting team).

At 3:05 Ruiz and his lawyer walk past the set of elevator doors directly in front of them, presumably because they know the agents won’t stay distracted forever. This takes them right by the officer, who immediately starts trailing behind the pair. (We see a better angle of this at 3:45)

Ruiz and counsel make their way down the hall to another set of elevators and head down to the courthouse exit. (4:18) While we don’t actually see the officer get on the elevator with the pair, in the next shot we see him trailing behind them as they exit the building. (According to court records, the officer is on the phone relaying information to his co-workers.)

Everybody exits the building at 5:10, and then the chase is on as Ruiz takes off into the wet Milwaukee afternoon. The pursuit is clearly visible on camera at 5:30, and Ruiz is led away by officers roughly a minute later.

This tracks with the information contained in the government’s original complaint against Dugan.

Dugan’s defense is that as a judge she has immunity while performing judicial acts. Now it’s up to the court to decide if the above footage counts as part of a judge’s regular duties. I have a sneaking suspicion it will not, but the government does love its qualified immunity protections.

After seeing the video, it’s clear to me that Judge Dugan knew exactly what she was doing. One doesn’t just ‘accidentally’ adjourn a case without telling opposing counsel (or victims waiting to testify!) about it.

Dugan’s trial is set to begin on July 21st.

