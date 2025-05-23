Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SCA's avatar
SCA
7h

The judge assigned to her case is even more of a lunatic than she is. And with the temperature in this country at the moment plus the politics of Wisconsin, I'd seriously anticipate jury nullification no matter what the evidence says.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by SimulationCommander and others
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
6h

The idea of immunity sickens me. It says, blatantly, that Person A is above the law as it applies to Person B, because Person A works for the State and Person B does not.

It also says that the State sees it as necessary to break its own laws in order to get its job done, rather than change the law after public debate and a public vote.

It is a practice unworthy of any nation striving for democratic rule, civic rights and privileges, and an egalitarian society. Either an action is criminal, or it is not criminal - who performs it cannot be the decider whether it is one or the other.

Western Civiliation was built in no small part on the idea that the action - the deed - was the pre-eminent component in anything. Not station nor creed nor patron or riches.

Every step away from that, is a step towards savagery and chaos.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by SimulationCommander and others
65 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 SimulationCommander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture