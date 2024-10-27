THIS IS SERIOUS, EVERYBODY. TIM WALZ HAS SOME SHOCKING NEWS
NAZIS ARE HOLDING A GIANT NAZI RALLY IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN.
I guess the proper thing to do is utilize technology and show this dastardly event live so everybody can see exactly how dangerous and unhinged Donald Trump and his Squad of SS Soldiers really are:
Yesterday I finished reading through the 113-page assessment of the “We Can Do This” covid campaign run by the Department of Health and Human Services. Because Jay Bhattacharya covered the topic well in this Twitter thread and THEN Robert Malone covered the topic well in this Substack article, I’m going to simply defer to them for information about the assessment itself. (Cliff notes: It confirmed everything we already knew.)
Instead, I’m going to go back a layer into the actual campaign itself and show examples of what the assessment describes. The bad news is, that’s going to take a little longer so my article won’t be ready today. The good news is, that makes this an OPEN THREAD!
I should be around all day — watching the dangerous Nazi rally so I can tell everybody I know what happened — so we might as well chat it up in the comments!
I just had to clip this:
Why is it important to watch these things and decide for yourself? Imagine getting your news about the rally from these people:
Yeah, I'm watching that Nazi rally. Except for there being no Nazis, no Hitler, no anti-Jewish hate, no totalitarian demands for absolute power, and no demands for censorship, it is just like the Nazi rallies of the 1930s.
And let me make a plug for RSBN. Watch the rally on their stream and let them benefit from it. We don't owe PBS any favors.
Who was the American, years and years ago, who opined something like this: "Fascism is always coming to America, but that it always lands in Europe....."? What is it about our political culture that we are so quick to reach for Hitler? We never call anyone a Stalin or Pol Pot or Lenin or Emperor Hirohito, it's always Hitler and fascism. Is the Constitution this weak and ineffective that it can't withstand an Hitlerian assault, especially if it's in MSG, which by the way is the same location that Bill Clinton held a rally a long time ago. Hmmmm, Hillary? One historian, Richard Hofstadter, wrote about paranoia in our politics in this Harpers piece in 1964: https://harpers.org/archive/1964/11/the-paranoid-style-in-american-politics/.