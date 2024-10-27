THIS IS SERIOUS, EVERYBODY. TIM WALZ HAS SOME SHOCKING NEWS

NAZIS ARE HOLDING A GIANT NAZI RALLY IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN.

I guess the proper thing to do is utilize technology and show this dastardly event live so everybody can see exactly how dangerous and unhinged Donald Trump and his Squad of SS Soldiers really are:

Yesterday I finished reading through the 113-page assessment of the “We Can Do This” covid campaign run by the Department of Health and Human Services. Because Jay Bhattacharya covered the topic well in this Twitter thread and THEN Robert Malone covered the topic well in this Substack article, I’m going to simply defer to them for information about the assessment itself. (Cliff notes: It confirmed everything we already knew.)

Instead, I’m going to go back a layer into the actual campaign itself and show examples of what the assessment describes. The bad news is, that’s going to take a little longer so my article won’t be ready today. The good news is, that makes this an OPEN THREAD!

I should be around all day — watching the dangerous Nazi rally so I can tell everybody I know what happened — so we might as well chat it up in the comments!

I just had to clip this:

Why is it important to watch these things and decide for yourself? Imagine getting your news about the rally from these people: