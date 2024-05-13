(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Happy Monday, Screamers! I hope your weekend went well and you’re ready to tackle the upcoming week! If you perhaps need a little motivation to get through, I’ve got your back!

This week I learned of Sarper Duman, a Turkish piano teacher who has 19 (!) rescue cats. Duman likes to play his piano for them, and they love to listen — check it out!

In a world of idiotic politicians, it’s refreshing to know there’s a Sarper Duman out there, making his little corner of the world a little brighter!

The Trump/Stormy Daniels trial in one meme:

In mixed martial arts, a triangle choke is a powerful hold……but it turns out you can break free with one simple trick:

Ah, the international language of GUN.

As the kids today say — “I feel seen.”

And my yard sign:

Of course, today’s post wouldn’t be complete without acknowledging all the hard-working mothers out there, who put on a brave face every day while raising their kids:

I love this next video because momma cat pays no attention to the playing kitten until he goes suspiciously silent……

Of course, motherhood isn’t all about playtime — sometimes moms turn into superhuman savages:

Cheers to all of the mothers who kept us alive — despite ourselves — long enough to make us who we are today! (Especially MY mother, who is almost certainly reading this!)

This last week, Adam Frazier picked a good time to hit his first home run of the year:

Nothing like stealing a win! (Especially compared to blowing a win!)

Of course, we can’t ALL be professional ball players…….

This is one of those videos that keeps getting better every time you watch it….

Struggling in today’s harsh economy? Bonnie is here to help!

Finally, Jimmy Dore has a reaction to the Cuomo debacle, and I wish I could inject it directly into my veins:

That’s what made me happy this week — what about you, Screamers? What put a smile on your face in the last seven days? Let me know in the comments!

