Greetings, Screamers! It’s another Monday, and you know what that means!

Your face when Monday pawsitivity hits your inbox

Today’s first hilarious video comes courtesy of Nick Peterson! Finally, there’s a pharma ad I can fully get behind!

Sadly, we have a lot of people who ARE allergic to Abrain. ☹️

This is crazy world, we need a strong authority figure to administer justice!

First on the list, that shady character who hangs out across the street from the high school……….

In the animal world, the octopus is respected for its superior problem solving abilities — including getting itself out of sticky situations!

It reminds me of a cat how it gets itself free and then immediately goes back into the jar. “I didn’t want out, I just wanted to be able to get out.”

It’s 2024, and this macro-aggression will not stand!

You don’t want Ron to take off his glasses.

To be fair, I told her over and over not to go through my phone!

This video is a near-perfect recreation of a Screaming into the Void post and the subsequent responses: (volume up to get the full effect!)

Fun fact: When originally creating this ‘Stack, its original name was something like “A lone wolf wandering in the wildness, screaming into the void”. That was obviously too long, so I decided to shorten it to “Screaming into the void”.

If you’re one of my subscribers who has an issue with adult language, do not click this link below. Everybody else, enjoy this helpful meditation guide!

Although some people don’t need any help to get into the proper mindset:

I have just enough room to sneak in a picture of everybody’s favorite feline editor:

Dude doesn’t even know he’s famous!

That’s the good Monday stuff I found this week - anybody have something to add to the collection? Let everybody know in the comments section below!

Keep Screamin’!

