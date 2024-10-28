(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Happy Monday, Screamers! The weekend may be over, but that doesn’t mean the good vibes have to stop! My internet travels have taken me all around the web this week, and I have returned with some amazing videos!

First up, just a guy solving a problem we’ve all had:

If only we could still afford pizza!

Me in rabbit form:

As dawn breaks across the land, the farm foreman rouses himself from bed to check on his herd:

Status Report: Everything adorable.

A look inside Portland’s hottest goth nightclub:

Talk about your party mammals!

OK, I know I said baseball season was over, but…………even though this catch is old, but it’s new to me — and I did some video tweaking to add to the drama. Check it out!

That should count for two outs!

While we’re on the subject of amazing baseball players, a few weeks ago I talked about how Salvador Perez was nominated for the Roberto Clemente award. The winner was just announced today — Congratulations, Salvy!

A brief rundown of his Major League charitable contributions:

Rudy Giuliani spoke at Trump’s MSG rally yesterday, and every time I think of him I think of how he held a press conference in front of Four Seasons Landscaping instead of the actual Four Seasons.

Finally, we end on a musical note. Rylan is 11 years old and wrote his own interpretation of the classic piano turn “Fur Elise”. Enjoy!

Isn’t it amazing when the younger generation builds on what came before? (Thank you to Tracy Beanz for the link!)

Your turn to fill up the comments with happy stories, Screamers! Hit me!

As promised, bonus B & G pics!

On the very rare occasion, they agree to share the window perch:

In this case, that lasted until I started paying attention to them:

it’s pets time, human

Bonnie has been resting at my feet more and more lately, so I turned this table into a within-petting-range kitty perch. It worked.