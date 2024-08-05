(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Greetings, Screamers! Today’s Monday, which means we’re going to (mostly) ignore the ongoing stock market crash, extremely high tensions in the Middle East, and America being a rudderless ship adrift at sea.

Put on your happy faces, people!

That’s the spirit!

I did say we were only going to MOSTLY ignore the stock market crash. This is me when I see people on Twitter freaking out about it:

The opening ceremonies of this year’s Summer Olympics were rife with controversy. Watching the New Zealand women’s rugby team celebrate their gold medal gave me a great idea for future games…….

Imagine watching the athletes themselves perform some sort of battle chant/ritual. (I guess the Americans would just show up shooting pistols.) Way better than….whatever we got.

Speaking of the Olympics, sometimes it’s difficult to remember JUST HOW GOOD these athletes are. Here’s a ridiculous reminder from Katie Ledecky:

That gives me all sort of ideas about the games themselves………

Clearly we have to give Ledecky SOME sort of handicap!

It’s not really fair that the games are only open to human competitors, is it?

Then again, who would want to compete against this beast?

I’m on Team Nimbus all the way!

A humorous look at the state of mainstream media from FreedomToons:

The humor we all need on Mondays!

Them: Describe the 2024 presidential race in a metaphor.

Me:

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s take a few moments to appreciate this majestic masterpiece:

When you find a mysterious door guarding an incredible treasure……..

The prank of the week goes to this guy in a landslide. Make sure you watch the whole thing — it’s a roller coaster of emotions all the way!

So hey, even though the world might be terrifying right now, you’ve got to face it by being fearless…………….

And staying focused on your goals!

Now go out there and smash your work week! (After the appropriate blessings, of course!)

Hope everybody enjoyed this Monday’s pawsitivity break! Let us know what made you happy this week in the comments below!

