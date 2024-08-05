Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gbill7's avatar
Gbill7
Aug 5

I’m also on Team Nimbus!

And yeah, we Americans SHOULD have an opening ceremony shooting off guns - all kinds of guns, twirling them around like batons, then BLAM! Let’s reinforce the world’s opinion that we’re a bit gun-crazy so DON’T MESS WITH US.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Arne's avatar
Arne
Aug 5

One of the things you could learn from covid is: if you're confident that you're not actually endangered by whatever the media and politicians are yelling about this week, you are better off not paying much attention to it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by SimulationCommander and others
124 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 SimulationCommander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture