(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)
Happy Monday, Screamers! Hope everybody had a great weekend! We’ve got a lot of great videos to get to today, so let’s jump right in!
This little guy exemplifies Screamers trapped in big blue areas — desperate for somebody normal to go talk to!
And once you meet, you just may never want to leave!
That’s one happy kitty!
In the struggle for battlefield supremacy, sowing confusion among the enemy is a time-honored tactic — and this puppy’s a pro.
Cat: “uhh….i guess you win, weirdo.”
Speaking of winning, here’s Trump’s nomination for incoming FCC chair:
And his rumored choice to head the FBI:
The winning is so out of control, even Joe and Mika are singing a different tune these days…….
“Here’s why we went to Literally Hitler’s house……..”
It’s even worse when you LOSE to Literally Hitler — then have to certify his win.
I’m not exactly sure how it happened, but Republicans are suddenly the cool kids and Democrats are the screechy hall monitors. And one side is having WAY more fun. This track should be called “Election Night 2024.”
Elon Musk has unveiled the first cost-cutting measure of the Department of Government Efficiency: Replacing toll workers with hippos.
Not sure it’s more efficient, but it’s definitely more fun!
In Mondays past, I’ve featured videos of dogs entertaining themselves by dropping tennis balls down stairs to into auto-launchers. This puppy takes it up a level — and then back down.
Legend says he’s still riding the escalator to this day.
Make sure the tissue box is handy when watching this dog’s amazing rehabilitation…….
Uh oh, better get back to work….it sneaks up on you if you’re not paying attention!
Today we smile, for tomorrow we scream!
Simulation Commander, that vid of the heavy metal guitarist playing his riffs to the incoherent screaming of those displeased by the election results, that was pure brilliance!!! Heavy metal is the exact music to reflect emotional distress!!! Hilarious and poignant. I do not know how well these folks are going to age... Another great job, thank you!
I can’t scream about Joe and Mika still firmly believing they’re relevant by inviting themselves to Mar A Lago?? It’s called MSNBC is going on the auction block and those two miserable asshats may lose their jobs and or get a drastic pay cut. On second thought, I am beaming! And yes, their bobble head viewers should spend some time in the “what the fuck was that all about” Room…