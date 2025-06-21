The already-bizarre case of Vance Boelter took another insane twist today when it was revealed the assassin left a letter to the FBI in his abandoned car. In the letter addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel, Boelter wrote he was instructed by current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to kill current US Senator Amy Klobuchar so that Walz could run for her vacated Senate seat.

As written by the Star Tribune:

This somehow raises more questions than it answers. If Walz hired Boelter to kill Klobuchar, why did he go after Melissa Hortman, John Hoffman, and their families? (The Hoffmans miraculously survived.) Is Boelter just legit crazy? If so, how was he so involved in suspicious NGO activity?

It’s unlikely the text of this letter will be released anytime soon, but it’s interesting the FBI has had this information for days and we didn’t hear a peep about it. It’s hard to imagine the Biden FBI sitting on a document that tied political opponents to political violence.

The 20-page indictment of Boetler has a pretty good rundown of the events, I encourage everybody to take some time to flip through it (or ask me in the next few hours!). The one thing I found extremely interesting that I hadn’t heard before was that Boetler went to two other houses that night. At one, nobody was home, and at the second, police most likely prevented him from carrying out his attack:

So it wasn’t just that the police “got lucky” when they interrupted Boetler’s rampage, they were doing safety checks on a number of public officials. Whereas earlier in the night he was still in his car and therefore was able to drive away undetected, here he was already on foot AT THE FRONT DOOR when the police showed up. Zero chance he was talking his way out of that, so he pressed forward into the house and shot the Hoffmans.

Relevant update to last night (this morning’s?) article about the California National Guard showdown. District Court Judge Charles Breyer — the same judge who wrote the now-overruled ruling — is demanding NEW hearings to determine if the government is violating the Posse Comitatus Act.

Remember, both sides have already agreed that such violations were purely hypothetical — but that’s not going to stop Judge Breyer from trying to gum the works any way he can.

Here’s the relevant 9 minutes of today’s hearing:

The judge wants briefings about his court’s jurisdiction in the matter by Monday. (We’ll see if it gets that far — smart to do this on a Friday, though!)

Have a great weekend, Screamers! (I’m sure I’ll see you before it’s over!)

If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

PS — The Royals are 3-0 (and leading tonight) since the Bull Durham video.