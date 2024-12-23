(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)
It’s almost Christmas, and you know what that means — increased surveillance on Santa’s workshop!
They see you when you’re sleeping
They know when you’re awake
They know the retail price of that Christmas gift
So you better include it on your tax return!
Of course, Christmas also means sledding…..or whatever you call it when you sled without the sled:
Not everybody enjoys the cold weather, though.
I’ve posted the above picture a few times, but now we also have a duck version!
……and a penguin version, if you can believe it!
Ever been caught doing something you weren’t supposed to be doing?
Watch a camel get PTSD after eating a lemon:
Today’s ridiculous human trick comes courtesy of Angel Alvarado, who set a world record time solving 3 Rubik’s Cubes.
At once.
While juggling them.
My face right now:
The office holiday party after a little too much eggnog:
“There are no worlds left to conquer” — Rupert
Finally, my favorite video of the day. (I’ve actually been sitting on it for weeks!) Although this is a birthday gift and not a Christmas gift, it made for a perfect gift exchange!
That’s what I found for you this week, Screamers! What made you happy this week — and what Christmas songs are tolerable for the final stretch here? Let me know in the comments!
Screaming into the Void is supported by the best community on Substack!
Afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!
I won’t let AI summarize reports, but I will force it to draw me pictures — like G playing with the tip of Santa’s cap!
Merry Christmas, everyone!
"...whatever you call it when you sled without the sled..."
Normally, where I'm from we call it awesome. Snowmobile plus inner tyre from a tractor plus a frozen-over lake with snow on it = instant awesome.
And bruises, maybe. Clothes full of snow. Wife or mother (or both plus mother-in-law at the same time) going "Tsk tsk, we told you so. Why cain't you ever grow up?" - but in a nice way.
A sturdy vinyl table-cloth or a tarp and a closed-off pist is funny too. And dangerous. Huddle as many as you can on the tarp and try to stay on it the full half mile or so to the end of the pist.
Tomorrow is Julafton, and everything is ready. The food, the cookies and cakes and candies, the glögg (mulled and spiced wine, kind of), the gifts, the tree with the symbolic offerings (that's what the ornaments in a Christmas tree/Julgran is - blotgåvor/sacrificial gifts to Oden) is in place, and the yard is plowed.
God Jul, and Merry Christmas too!