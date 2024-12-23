(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

It’s almost Christmas, and you know what that means — increased surveillance on Santa’s workshop!

They see you when you’re sleeping

They know when you’re awake

They know the retail price of that Christmas gift

So you better include it on your tax return!

Of course, Christmas also means sledding…..or whatever you call it when you sled without the sled:

Not everybody enjoys the cold weather, though.

I’ve posted the above picture a few times, but now we also have a duck version!

……and a penguin version, if you can believe it!

Ever been caught doing something you weren’t supposed to be doing?

Watch a camel get PTSD after eating a lemon:

Today’s ridiculous human trick comes courtesy of Angel Alvarado, who set a world record time solving 3 Rubik’s Cubes.

At once.

While juggling them.

My face right now:

The office holiday party after a little too much eggnog:

“There are no worlds left to conquer” — Rupert

Finally, my favorite video of the day. (I’ve actually been sitting on it for weeks!) Although this is a birthday gift and not a Christmas gift, it made for a perfect gift exchange!

That’s what I found for you this week, Screamers! What made you happy this week — and what Christmas songs are tolerable for the final stretch here? Let me know in the comments!

