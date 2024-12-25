I want to wish a very Merry Christmas to Screamers around the world! No matter where you are this holiday, hopefully you can take a moment to pop in and say hi! No need to bring me a present — being able to do this is the best gift a guy could ask for!

(Plus, I didn’t get you anything. 😳)

I DID promise you guys a Christmas movie, though — and once I made my choice, it took me so long to find a suitable version that I took it as a personal challenge.

Don’t worry….I made sure this version doesn’t cut out the point of the whole story.

Merry Christmas, everybody!

Fun fact: It’s easier to make Grok draw this than to get G into a Santa hat……

OK, maybe I got you a little something……..