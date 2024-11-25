(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

I knew it was going to be one of those Mondays when my PC had a near-fatal crash just after midnight and it’s taken most of the day to ‘rebuild’ the system back into functioning shape. (Or something that approximates it.)

I’ll be honest, I sort of just wanted to stay in bed and forget about the whole mess……

…….but then I realized you guys need a Monday pick-me-up, too!

……..does the sign mean the gun or the cat?

Yes.

And if I can get out of bed and face the work week, so can you!

The silver lining to the computer crash is that I once again came across this brilliant song (and video) by Weird Al…….

Today’s episode of “Humans being bros” features a daring rescue of a herd of elk that had fallen through thin ice…….

I love just about every part of this video, but especially the guy walking around in a sleeveless shirt like it’s 80 degrees outside……

You know it’s cold when the cats are queueing up for the heater vents……

Two things get me every time: Military reunions, and pet reunions…….

EVERY. TIME.

Some people are just meant to be together……

“Today I found out there’s a thing called a grasshopper mouse.”

“Sounds cute.”

“It is, but…………….”

“It’s also a badass!”

Finally — every Monday is better with a basket of puppies!

That’s what I found (or at least what I still have) this week! Other than the continued savagery of new FCC Chair Brendan Carr, what made you happy this week? Share your stories or memes below!

