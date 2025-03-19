As the world “celebrates” the five-year anniversary of the covid lockdowns, I’m reminded of those first hectic days in which we first realized we were being held hostage by our government. (You’ll note that for all the recent bleating about ‘democracy’, we never actually had a vote — or even a real debate — about lockdowns. Even worse, in most cases the lockdowns weren’t even actual laws passed by state legislators. Such democracy!)

It’s hard to fathom how much about the world has changed since the start of the lockdowns. Indeed, it seems like almost every aspect of life is worse now than it was in 2019. One factor (but certainly not the only one) is that a large number of people have realized — if not vocalized — that government will throw them under the bus without a second thought. Today, Americans know government will force you out of work, or out of the visitors’ wing of a hospital, or out of the military, if you resist it.

That takes a toll on people — especially those who until recently trusted the government to look out for the best interests of Americans.

Perhaps the worst part of this is how obvious the harms of lockdowns were before they were even implemented. The economy is not a light switch you can just flip on or off without repercussions. You can’t rob children of years of education without repercussions. You can’t rip the support systems out from people without repercussions.

Yet our “expert scientists” immediately ignored the real risk/reward calculation for something closer to this:

“Oops it was just an unfortunate mistake that the country’s leading public health officials used a cartoon-like view of public health. Trust the science.”

Francis Collins’ comments also ignore the fact that LOCKDOWNS KILLED PEOPLE TOO. If you “save” an 80-year-old from covid but a 30-year-old commits suicide, what have you really gained? (In Collins’ view, that’s an infinite win.)

I don’t know what’s worse — if the “experts” really thought this and our institutions are full of brain-dead parasites, or if they knew what they were doing and went along with it anyway.

I’ve made a lot of out-there predictions about covid since spring of 2020, but the “easiest” call of the pandemic was this: In 5 years, nobody will admit to being for lockdowns.

And here we are.

A growing number of scientific studies have concluded the measures in the United States did little to slow the rampaging pathogen. What’s more, the stifling of public debate about them eroded trust in public health policy and prevented more effective strategies, according to a number of prominent infectious-disease experts. While the scientific community is still divided over how effective lockdowns were, those who publicly criticized the measures during the pandemic have gained the political upper hand. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University, who co-authored a manifesto against lockdowns, is President Trump’s nominee to lead the National Institutes of Health, the nation’s largest funder of biomedical research with a $48 billion budget. And Trump’s health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has described lockdowns as an attack on the poor and middle class.

Sometimes “I told you so” just doesn’t cut it. Not only did we correctly predict the harms from lockdowns, we ALSO predicted the loss of public trust if the ‘experts’ continued to follow their “zero value/infinite value” line of thinking.

And here we are. In perhaps the dumbest timeline — literally:

But the harsh reality is that if Collins and the ‘experts’ were really trying to improve public health, they had all sorts of options. At the time of the initial lockdowns (Just two weeks to slow the spread!), we could have used the emptied-out hotels across the country as makeshift medical centers. Allow low-risk (because even back then we knew who was low-risk) volunteers to be exposed to the virus under quarantine-like conditions. Once they get over it (or in some cases fail to become infected in the first place), they’re allowed to leave and resume normal life.

This would have given us MASSIVE amounts of data about the real risks of the virus, including how many people were “immune” to begin with. It would have used low-risk VOLUNTEERS (consent is important, you know?) to turbocharge herd immunity and minimized disruptions to the economy. Perhaps most importantly, it would give people a little bit of agency during a time it was in very short supply.

Another actual-science-based option would have been a MASSIVE antibody testing push starting in April 2020 to understand exactly how many ‘cases’ we were missing for every one that we caught. This data would have been ESPECIALLY important for schools because it’s almost certain covid swept through the schools in winter 2019 before we had a test for it. (Knowing what we know now, we would expect the bug to go more or less unnoticed in schools, especially during winter. Sure would have been nice to know if that was the case, right?)

This also ties in to perhaps the most important question of the pandemic — when did the virus actually start circulating in the USA? The refusal of the ‘experts’ to even DISCUSS this question is suspicious — because covid being on our shores in 2019 sort of blows the whole “we needed lockdowns in 2020 and 2021” theory out of the water.

One would think that this type of huge data-gathering research is exactly what public health is designed to do. Instead they shut down schools and the broader economy (which is really shorthand for “people’s lives) and insinuated we were all at risk — at least of exposing a hypothetical grandma who’s too sick to get jabbed herself.

Instead of promoting good science and good health, the ‘experts’ told us to stay inside and wear our masks and get jabbed when we were eligible.

But we all got covid anyway, didn’t we? The shots didn’t stop transmission (another conspiracy theory that was always true) and the vast majority of people didn’t need any “help” to beat covid in the first place.

Five years ago, we faced censorship (ironically cheered on by the press), but today the harms of lockdowns are so obvious that it’s “safe” to write about the subject. (Another prediction come true.)

And the lockdowns aren’t the only issues where the covid contrarians are still winning. Did you guys know the virus probably leaked from the biolab in Wuhan? Crazy, right? That was a racist conspiracy theory not so long ago.

Except it turns out basically everybody in the world thought it was a lab leak. Like Germany:

Our special allies in England knew, too.

A classified dossier compiled by Sir Richard Dearlove, the former head of MI6, was passed to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the start of the outbreak in March 2020 which stated: 'It is now beyond reasonable doubt that Covid-19 was engineered in the Wuhan Institute of Virology'.

The file:

And since it’s now safe to write about…….

*shocked face*

Oh, and do you know that conspiracy theory about the vaccinations possibly having some sort of side effects — like changing menstrual cycles? You’re not gonna believe this…..

This is an infuriating 2 minutes of “cover my ass”. Physicians absolutely said that these questions were “conspiracy theories” — and they did that because that’s what the “experts” like Leana Wen were saying and everybody knows we always have to listen to the experts. Here she is denying acquired immunity (and seemingly insinuating the shot stops the spread) in September 2021!!

The optimist in me thinks these stories are flooding the airwaves now to get ahead of the ensuring shitstorm unleased by more public release of the covid files. (My guess is the ‘experts’ discussed many of the things I bring up here and were shot down by the ‘higher-ups’.) A LOT of people have their own stories and are still incredibly pissed off about the covid years. Fauci might be safe, but people like Leana Wen certainly aren’t.

And at this point, I’ll take wins wherever I can get them.

