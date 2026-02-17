Lincoln Was Tall, Your Work Week Is Short
I'm bad at poems, here's an article
Screamers! Hello and welcome to this Tuesday edition (thanks to Presidents’ Day) of our weekly positivity post! Sadly, I searched for nearly an hour this morning for a funny Trump meme and came up EMPTY — so to rectify this, I’m asking you to send your funniest Trump memes to be featured in this space!
Edit: Top two submissions posted!
Who’s been eating all the food in the fridge?
BUSTED!
Periodic reminder of why hitting a baseball is the hardest thing to do in professional sports:
This was a very serious complaint of mine back in the day. Why don’t we have a conference to celebrate how we’re plowing through their lineup like butter?
Hilarious dog videos are a staple of the weekly pawsitivity post…
What did people used to for fun before the internet?
The same thing they do now…
You know that science experiment about shooting a cannon out of a moving vehicle? These guys decided to try it with a human…
A woman found a rat in her apartment, so she enlisted the help of a nearby stray cat:
So long, and thanks for all the mice!
Look everyone, I’m a turtle!
We seriously need to have a conversation about how AI is destroying the cute animal video market.
Call me a luddite, but I just want a “No AI” internet button. I don’t want to read AI stories or AI summaries or AI posts or see AI videos. I don’t need AI to summarize my email — I can read it myself!
It’s getting to the point where you can only trust old videos — like this classic!
The economics of the dark side…
Well…WAS at 50k.
This race gives the jockey race a run for its money…
Ostrich You Kidding Me is perhaps the greatest name is racing history.
Looks like I have just enough room to sneak in this (almost) live shot of G napping away the rainy day!
That’s what I’ve got for you this week! I’ll put up my favorite Trump meme submission (or submissions) after a few hours of suggestions — so get ‘em in quick! Oh, and don’t forget to SMASH the rest of your (short) work week! You got this!
This post is officially G approved — I assume, he’s still sleeping
That dog and chicken hide n' seek was a perfect illustration of the meaning of "domestication."
And--that tail twitch cats do when the prey is sensed always gets me. The most disciplined of predators.
And--are dogs really toddlers at heart? Some are of course more mature in their sensibilities and I love those the best. Or to be honest only like those, really. I got no patience for the sweet dopy ones. Give me a dog who lets the world know that if you mess with ma I'm gonna turn you into mince pie.
And--dinna dig at Bondi! Considering what she's up against I'd say she's doing better than might've been hoped for. There are some morons in the Cabinet to be sure but she ain't one of 'em in my view and how many of us could get through a Congressional Democrat snake pit session with perfect responses?
AI is amazing. It has succeeded in convincing everyone that nothing is real.