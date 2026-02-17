Screamers! Hello and welcome to this Tuesday edition (thanks to Presidents’ Day) of our weekly positivity post! Sadly, I searched for nearly an hour this morning for a funny Trump meme and came up EMPTY — so to rectify this, I’m asking you to send your funniest Trump memes to be featured in this space!

Edit: Top two submissions posted!

Who’s been eating all the food in the fridge?

BUSTED!

Periodic reminder of why hitting a baseball is the hardest thing to do in professional sports:

This was a very serious complaint of mine back in the day. Why don’t we have a conference to celebrate how we’re plowing through their lineup like butter?

Hilarious dog videos are a staple of the weekly pawsitivity post…

What did people used to for fun before the internet?

The same thing they do now…

You know that science experiment about shooting a cannon out of a moving vehicle? These guys decided to try it with a human…

A woman found a rat in her apartment, so she enlisted the help of a nearby stray cat:

So long, and thanks for all the mice!

Look everyone, I’m a turtle!

We seriously need to have a conversation about how AI is destroying the cute animal video market.

Call me a luddite, but I just want a “No AI” internet button. I don’t want to read AI stories or AI summaries or AI posts or see AI videos. I don’t need AI to summarize my email — I can read it myself!

It’s getting to the point where you can only trust old videos — like this classic!

The economics of the dark side…

Well…WAS at 50k.

This race gives the jockey race a run for its money…

Ostrich You Kidding Me is perhaps the greatest name is racing history.

Looks like I have just enough room to sneak in this (almost) live shot of G napping away the rainy day!

That’s what I’ve got for you this week! I’ll put up my favorite Trump meme submission (or submissions) after a few hours of suggestions — so get ‘em in quick! Oh, and don’t forget to SMASH the rest of your (short) work week! You got this!

If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share