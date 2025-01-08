So you guys remember the article I published yesterday about government ignoring the real problems of regular people while playing politics instead? Here’s an unfortunate but timely example:
Although the suspended-but-not-fired were called back to work when the city’s covid vaccine mandate ended — in July of 2024 — the fired workers were never rehired.
But what’s the worst that could happen?
But to be fair to the LAFD, even an infinite number of firefighters can’t really do much without water:
But at least people like Betsy Handler can feel superior knowing the reduced number of incredibly diverse first responders isn’t putting anybody in danger as the Pacific Palisades burn to the ground.
Back to working on part II, I just couldn’t keep this Scream inside. You know how it is.
Join us!
Afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!
End stage of The Bluebonic Plague.
You are so right. They're getting a taste of their own medicine.
They'll continue to blame this all on GCC despite the overwhelming evidence tgese fires are caused by misguided forest preservation policies.
They've turned entire forests into kindling
It just cracks me up these climatologist and their lackeys are so sure about weather 50 years from now...but can't guess tomorrow afternoons weather
I grew up in Southern California. Wildfires are not a totally unusual situation; they occurred every single year I remember. A partial list of large fires in SoCal: 1961 Bel Air and Brentwood (not far from Pacific Palisades) - over 484 homes, 1993 Laguna Beach, 441 homes, Cedar Fire, San Diego, 2800 Structures, 2003 San Bernardino, 2800 structures, 2007 Witch Creek Fire, San Diego County, 1,600 homes, 2008 Sayre Fire Sylmar, 489 structures, 2017 Thomas Fire, Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. More than 1,000 structures, 2018 Woolsey Fire Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. About 1,643 structures. In the decade between 2000 - 2010 almost 6000 homes and structures were destroyed in wildfires in Southern California. All of these fires are stoked by Santa Ana winds which can be extremely fierce. The area is a semi arid desert. There isn't a lot of surface water in Southern California. The local fauna is highly flammable, and some species of chaparral need to burn to release their seeds. This cycle has been going on for a long time. Wind stoked fires set by arsonists and / or downed power lines burn property. The torrential rains eventually come and cause mud slides. Then what's left is destroyed in earthquakes! But let's build houses next to the flammable chaparral covered hillsides and make sure you can touch your neighbor's house out the window. Combine with libtard mismanaged irresponsible government and well, here you are. Yeah, then let's blame some other factor, unvaccinated first responders, climate change, or whatever. I have friends who lost everything in wildfires. I feel badly for the folks who lost life and property, but it's no surprise wildfires occur in Southern California. Living in paradise comes at a cost it seems.