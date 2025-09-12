Woke up to some fabulous news this morning! The authorities have identified and arrested a suspect in Wednesday’s assassination of Charlie Kirk. 22-year-old Tyler Robinson is an electrical apprentice who lives a few hours from the Utah Valley University campus. (He was not a student there.)

Robinson was turned in by his father and youth pastor, with some help from his roommate.

Newsweek article about Tyler Robinson

Authorities have identified 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as the suspect in Wednesday's fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, 31, and say he is in custody, ending a nationwide manhunt following the assassination. Robinson had "become more political in recent years," Utah Governor Spencer Cox said during a Friday press conference. A family member told officials that Robinson came to dinner in September and "mentioned Charlie Kirk was coming to [Utah Valley University]." "This is certainly about the tragic death and assassination, political assassination of Charlie Kirk. But it is also much bigger than an attack on an individual. It is an attack on all of us. It is an attack on the American experiment. It is an attack on our ideals," Cox said to the public. The governor confirmed that Robinson "was not a student here at UVU" and was "living and has been living for some time with his family in Washington County." Since midday Wednesday, authorities had been searching for the shooter, who jumped from a roof and fled after firing at Kirk, according to the FBI. Prior to Robinson's arrest, two people were briefly detained and then released on Wednesday.

The press conference where officials announced the collar:

I haven’t been able to track down charging documents yet, but once they are released I’ll go over them and update the article.

More as the coffee kicks in and we learn more about Robinson.

